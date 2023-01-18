One-fifth of cervical cancer diagnoses are in women over the age of 65, mostly terminal cancer

California study of women diagnosed with cervical cancer, we find that about 20% of the new cases were in women over the age of 65.Research published in cancer epidemiology, biomarkers, prevention Older women were found to be more likely to be diagnosed with terminal illness than younger women.

Current guidelines from the American Cancer Society, the American Preventive Services Task Force, and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists all recommend that women age 65 and older be screened for cervical cancer if they had a normal battery of prior tests. It is recommended that you should not receive “However, we know that many women in the United States, about 23% of women over the age of 18, have not been tested as recommended by the guidelines,” said lead author Senior Researcher at the University of California, Davis. According to statistician Julian Cooley:

In the current study, a team at the University of California, Davis found that California Cancer Registryhas collected information on cancer incidence and patient demographics, diagnosis, and treatment since 1988. They first identified 12,442 women aged 21 and older who were diagnosed with their first primary cervical cancer in California between 2009 and her 2018.

Nearly one-fifth of the registered women were over the age of 65 (2,171 women). Of these, the majority (71%) were diagnosed with terminal illness compared with younger women (48%).

“We also found that the five-year survival rate for women over the age of 65 is much lower than that for younger women with cervical cancer,” Cooley said, with a 23.2% to 36.8% survival rate for older women. We mentioned a survival rate of 41.5% to 51.5%. For women under 65.

The study also found that increasing age was associated with late-stage cervical cancer diagnosis. To understand the impact of patient comorbidities, the research team used the Modified Charlson Comorbidity Score, a weighted index of 16 comorbidities excluding cancer. Along with age, factors associated with late diagnosis included two or more comorbidities. Comorbidities increase with age, may delay diagnosis due to distraction from other health problems, and may reduce survival in women aged 65 and older due to inadequate aggressive treatment. be.

Their analysis found that other influences, such as year of diagnosis, marital status, health insurance, neighborhood socioeconomic status, and urbanity, were not shown to be significantly associated with end-stage cervical cancer. I was.

Cooley said previous studies of young women found an increase in late-stage cervical cancer diagnoses among young Hispanic/Latino and black women, but this study found , found that older Hispanic/Latino women were less likely than non-Hispanic white women to be diagnosed at later-stage.

“Many women are more susceptible to being diagnosed with cervical cancer because they are not being screened for cytology or HPV testing as they should be,” said Cooley. as women get older. So many women stop being screened at age 65, but have had a good history of regular check-ups. 2021 Study by researchers at Boston University We found that 58% of women aged 64-66 in the national database did not meet the criteria to exit screening.

The authors of this paper emphasize that caregivers should look at a woman’s past screening history to see if she has been screened or followed up with an abnormal test result. increase.

“We know that cervical cancer can be prevented with screening, and that it can detect stage 1 cancers that have a high survival rate,” Cooley added, adding whether the woman was 65 years or older and met the exit criteria for screening. If you don’t know, we suggest: Or I’m pretty sure she doesn’t, to take a catch-up test.

Outside the United States, less invasive HPV testing methods such as urine collection and autologous vaginal swabs have been shown to be accurate and a good alternative to speculum-based testing. “If it becomes widely available in the United States, more women may comply with the screening criteria,” Cooley said.