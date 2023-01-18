Health
MRI-guided RT attenuated acute toxic effects in men with localized prostate cancer
MRI-guided stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for localized prostate cancer is associated with less toxicity and improved quality of life compared with CT-guided treatment, according to. Randomized Phase III MIRAGE Trial.
At 3-month follow-up, the incidence of grade ≥2 acute urogenital toxic effects was 24.4% for MRI-guided SBRT and 43.4% for CT-guided (P.=0.01), and the incidence of acute grade ≥2 gastrointestinal toxicity was 0% vs. 10.5%, respectively (P.=0.003), reported by Amar U. Kishan, MD, and colleagues at the University of California, Los Angeles.
Additionally, a significantly smaller proportion of patients had an increase in International Prostate Symptom Score (IPSS) of 15 points or more at 1 month using MRI guidance (6.8% vs. 19.4%, P.=0.01), but not at 3 months (4.1% vs 1.4%, P.=0.30), they are JAMA Oncology.
In the 154 patients who participated in this study, MRI guidance resulted in significantly smaller decreases in the Expanded Prostate Cancer Index Complex 26 (EPIC-26) intestinal region subscore at 1 month (4.1 points vs. 18.2 points). reduction of points, P.<0.001), a significantly higher proportion of patients treated with CT guidance resulted in a clinically relevant (≥12 points) reduction in the EPIC-26 intestinal domain score (50% vs. 25%, P.=0.001) in one month.
The team also observed a numerically greater increase in the EPIC-26 sexual domain score, supporting MRI guidance at 3 months.
“Our results showed that the aggressive margin reduction provided by MRI guidance could significantly reduce physician-assessed acute toxic effects and multiple patient-reported outcome measures.” Kishan and team wrote.. “Long-term follow-up is needed to determine whether differences in late urinary or intestinal toxic effects occur and to assess differences in sexual outcomes.”
In explaining the rationale for the study, Kishan and colleagues noted that MRI guidance offers many advantages over CT guidance, particularly the ability to reduce planning margins and provide more focused treatment, thereby He said it could reduce the toxic effects of the treatment on nearby organs and tissues. .
However, “given the increasing resources required for MRI-guided radiation therapy, it is imperative to demonstrate that it provides measurable benefits to patients,” they added.
so Commentary accompanying the studyDr. Shankar Shiva, MBBS, and colleagues from Peter MacCallum Cancer Center in Melbourne, wrote that the MIRAGE trial “demonstrated unquestionable clinical benefit by implementing an exciting new technology.”
But they also noted that the data provide “interesting insights” into how physicians assess toxicity compared to how patients report adverse events.
“Physician-graded data indicate that toxicity is unlikely in the MRI arm during the first 90 days after radiotherapy. [patient-reported outcomes] The data offer several different insights. Although MRI-based SBRT provided benefit in some of his PRO subdomains, this difference was observed primarily in his first month and largely resolved by the 3-month follow-up. have,” they wrote.
“These findings lead us, as a community, to consider how we should measure these improvements in early acute toxicity from a patient and payer perspective,” they added.
Siva and colleagues further note that Kishan’s group estimates the cost difference for the MRI-based strategy to be about $1,500, thus “potential temporary It’s difficult for the community to estimate the value of such improvements in terms of toxicity.”
For this study, Kishan and team recruited histologically confirmed, clinically localized prostate cancer (median age 71 years) from one center from May 2020 to October 2021. We included men who had With planning margins of 4 mm (CT arm) and 2 mm (MRI arm), 40 Gy he delivered in 5 fractions.
Disclosure
This work was supported by grants from the U.S. Department of Defense, the American Society for Radiation Oncology, the Prostate Cancer Foundation, and the Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Kishan reported consulting and speaking fees from Varian Medical Systems, ViewRay and Intelligent Automation. ViewRay Low Value Inventory. Research funding from his ViewRay outside the scope of the MIRAGE trial, and research support from Janssen and Point Biopharma outside the scope of his current work.
Several co-authors reported on their relationships with industry.
Siva reported grants from Varian Medical Systems, Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, and Merck Sharp & Dohme. Personal charges from AstraZeneca and Varian Medical Systems other than submitted work.
Co-editor Ost acknowledged grants from Varian Medical Systems and Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals while writing the article, and from AAA Pharmaceuticals, Curium Pharma, Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, MSD, and Astellas Pharma outside of the submitted work. reported the personal rate of
Primary information
JAMA Oncology
Source reference: Kishan AU, et al. Magnetic Resonance Imaging-Guided vs Computed Tomography-Guided Stereotactic Radiotherapy for Prostate Cancer: The MIRAGE Randomized Clinical Trial. JAMA Oncol 2023; DOI: 10.1001/jamaoncol.2022.6558.
secondary source
JAMA Oncology
Source reference: Siva S et al. “MIRAGE Trial — Optical Illusion or the Future of Prostate Stereotactic Radiotherapy?” JAMA Oncol 2023; DOI: 10.1001/jamaoncol.2022.6334.
