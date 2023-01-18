Only HIV vaccine failed in advanced trials. What now?





The only vaccine against HIV still being tested in late-stage clinical trials has proven ineffective, according to its manufacturer announced On Wednesday, another disappointment in an area long plagued by failures. Over the past decades, dozens of HIV vaccine candidates have been tested and discarded. Experts say the defeat will set him back three to five years in vaccine development progress.Still, other options in early-stage trials may prove to offer strong bulwarks against HIV The news “is unfortunately not the end of the vaccine effort,” said Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, who headed the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases until December, in an interview. “There are other strategic approaches.” an ongoing study called PrEPVacc Eastern and southern Africa are evaluating HIV vaccine-prophylaxis combinations. Scientists have developed powerful antibodies that can neutralize viruses. And they’re testing new vaccine technology against HIV, including mRNA.

Still, the loss of the latest candidate underscores the difficulty of designing a vaccine for an adversary as cunning as HIV. about 1.5 million It kills about 650,000 people each year. It is estimated that 40 million people worldwide are living with HIV. About 10 million of them do not have access to treatment. For people in wealthy countries, HIV is not the death sentence it once was. Strong medicines can suppress the virus in infected people. There are several options available to prevent infection. For example, an oral drug and an injection given every two months are already approved in the US, and an injection that only needs to be given every six months is in late-stage testing. However, these drugs must be taken for the rest of the patient’s life and are often inaccessible to those who need them most. A vaccine is the ideal way to stop the virus. “The ultimate protection against any infectious disease, especially a viral one, is a safe and effective vaccine,” said Dr. Fauci. “That’s why the field is trying to keep very active research in that area.” The trial called mosaic, which began in 2019 and is led by Janssen Pharmaceuticals, part of Johnson & Johnson. 3,900 cisgender men (who have always been identified as male) and transgender who have sex with cisgender men and transgender individuals at over 50 facilities in 9 countries in North America, South America and Europe of individuals tested the vaccine.

The vaccine contained a mosaic of components intended to target several different subtypes of HIV present worldwide. However, the immune response elicited against the virus did not contain large amounts of so-called neutralizing antibodies, considered the most powerful weapon against infection. A failed trial doesn’t mean the end of the mosaic approach, but it does show that a successful vaccine should activate the body to produce broadly neutralizing antibodies, Dr. Fauci said. . After reviewing the trial’s initial data, an independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board concluded that the vaccine, while safe, did not prevent more HIV infections than placebo. The board recommended that the company stop the trial and notify the participants. This result did not completely surprise the experts. bagwas stopped The trial tested the vaccine in cisgender women in five countries in sub-Saharan Africa. The study’s failure was particularly disappointing, partly because it was funded by Johnson & Johnson, said Mitchell Warren, executive director of HIV prevention organization AVAC. “There aren’t that many companies involved in infectious disease vaccines, so it’s a disappointment and a setback to see this not coming to market,” Warren said. The news should prompt policymakers and activists to think about how existing tools for HIV prevention can be made more widely available, he added.

