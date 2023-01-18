Distorted model of Covid | Spectator Australia

“Is curing patients a sustainable business model?” That’s what Goldman Sachs analysts asked in their April 2018 report on the “genomic revolution.” Analysts didn’t think so, claiming that little money could be made from “one-shot cures”.

A recent report by the Phinance Technologies team analyzing the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics through November 2022 found a dramatic increase in disability among people aged 16 to 64, consistent with the vaccine rollout. . Treating those people will certainly become a viable business model for Big Pharma in the near future.

How does this relate to the extraordinary levels of injuries and deaths experts say the Covid vaccine is causing?

Dr. Richard Ennos, a former professor of evolutionary biology at the University of Edinburgh, is the latest prominent academic to call for an immediate cessation of mRNA Covid vaccines, stating, “A clear safety signal is evident that the lymphatic system, heart and female reproductive.

Dr. Ennos reached this conclusion after a thorough analysis of detailed data collected by the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) through the Covid-19 Yellow Card Vaccine Adverse Events Database. 18 months. Despite the fact that the raw data is immediately sent to Pfizer and Moderna, he argued, it was too cumbersome to hand over the raw data.

Dr Ennos is scathing that the MHRA writes that the regular summaries of yellow card reports are “not to protect the British public from the Covid-19 vaccine, but an exercise to protect the Covid-19 vaccine from criticism”. He criticized the report for its lack of scientific rigor and for not providing a piece of statistical analysis to support its conclusions, accusing it of “doing what they believe is ‘the right thing’.” It is an insult to the vast number of individuals who have been injured or killed by

Ennos dedicated the report to the innocent British public and to the devoted doctors who filed the yellow card report, writing, “I want you to know that your suffering and efforts have not been in vain.”

Ennos’ work follows a June 2021 letter sent by Dr. Tes Lowry to MHRA CEO Dr. June Lane calling for a halt to the mass deployment of COVID vaccines after discovering “a large number of COVID-19 vaccines.” It concludes the open letter requesting. Caused deaths and side effects reported through the yellow card system.

Dr. Ennos and Dr. Laurie are not alone. In the past two weeks, Dr. Joseph Freiman, lead author of a peer-reviewed study that reanalyzed Covid vaccine trial data from Pfizer and Moderna, said, “We have conclusive evidence that vaccines induce sudden cardiac death. and demanded an immediate discontinuation of vaccines. ‘ He was preceded by Dr. Aseem Malhotra, a prominent British cardiologist who has also done peer-reviewed studies of vaccines, calling for the vaccine to be stopped. Dr. Peter McCullough, the top U.S. cardiologist, has also called for an immediate cessation of vaccines, saying, “I’m going to be very clear about this. Vaccines kill people, they kill a lot of people.”

Masanori Fukushima, a prominent oncologist, emeritus professor at Kyoto University and director of the Center for Translational Research Informatics, agrees. Along with other prominent Japanese professors, he has called for an immediate cessation of the use of mRNA vaccines, describing it as an “unprecedented disaster” and saying it is impossible to imagine how many people have actually died in Japan. The report of 2,000 deaths is just the “tip of the iceberg”.

Masanori is an expert in pharmacoepidemiology, which he calls “research to stop drug hazards.” He is actively involved in evaluating Covid vaccines and plans to sue the Japanese government for refusing to disclose vital information that could save lives.

Masanori said he asked government officials to disclose the mortality rates of vaccinated versus unvaccinated people as of August 1, 2022. Apparently, the government had previously disclosed this information, showing that the mortality rate for people under 65 was lower in those who were not vaccinated than in those who were vaccinated. , the government refuses to disclose any further information because it believes this is embarrassing to the government.

Interestingly, from May to December 2022, the NSW government also disclosed Covid deaths by vaccination status, and these statistics show that the death rate of unvaccinated was also shown to be slightly lower than those who received Like Japan, NSW will no longer disclose Covid deaths due to vaccine status.

But when the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration investigated a possible link between Pfizer’s bivalent Covid/flu vaccine and an increased risk of stroke, within days they found out that the vaccine could be to blame. said it was “very low”. However, as one commentator observed, the Securities and Exchange Commission repeatedly investigated Bernie Madoff without finding evidence of fraud.

Part of the problem appears to be regulatory capture on a large international scale.

Dr. Lane delivered a speech in which the MHRA went from being a watchdog to an ‘enabler’ and bragging that by regulating Covid vaccines the MHRA ‘ripped the rulebook’.

In the US, there is a revolving door between big pharma and regulators, and Scott Gottlieb is just the most prominent example. He worked at his FDA, then in the private sector, returned to being FDA Commissioner, and has been on the Pfizer Board since 2019. Similarly, Stephen Hahn served as head of the FDA from 2019 until 2021, before becoming Chief Medical Officer of Flagship Pioneering, the venture behind Moderna. .

Another problem is that the vaccine has been approved in the US under an Emergency Use Authorization and provisionally approved in Australia, giving compensation to pharmaceutical companies, thus making them indifferent to the harm they cause. Also, the control of social media by the Biden administration in the United States and the international Trusted News Initiative have shielded vaccine manufacturers from nearly all criticism. So far, it seems like a more sustainable business model than curing patients.