Scientists suggest that eating fatty fish reduces the risk of kidney disease.medical research





Studies suggest that eating oily fish such as mackerel, sardines, and herring at least twice a week reduces the risk of chronic kidney disease and slows the decline in kidney function. Chronic kidney disease (CKD) affects approximately 700 million people worldwide. There is an urgent need to identify factors that prevent its onset and progression, as it can lead to renal failure and death. A new study found a link between higher levels of omega-3 fatty acids in fatty fish and other seafood and a lower risk of kidney problems. This association was not seen with higher levels of plant-based omega-3 fatty acids. Findings from an international research team led by the George Institute for Global Health and the University of New South Wales Published in the medical journal BMJ. Dr. Matty Markland, a senior research fellow at the George Institute, told The Guardian: on mail. “Among the richest dietary sources of these fatty acids are fatty cold-water fish such as salmon, sardines, mackerel and herring, and crustaceans such as oysters, mussels and crabs.” The findings support guidelines that recommend consuming oily fish and other seafood as part of a healthy diet. “Current dietary recommendations in most countries recommend consuming at least two servings of fish per week, preferably oily fish. You get 3,” said Marklund. Animal studies have previously suggested that omega-3 fatty acids may benefit kidney function, but so far evidence from human studies has been limited and relied primarily on dietary questionnaires. was The researchers pooled the results of 19 studies from 12 countries that examined the association between omega-3 fatty acid levels and the development of CKD in adults. The main analysis included approximately 25,000 people between the ages of 49 and 77. After considering a variety of factors, including age, gender, race, body mass index, smoking, alcohol consumption, physical activity, heart disease, and diabetes, higher levels of omega-3 fatty acids in seafood were associated with a higher risk of developing CKD8. It was found to decrease by %. . Participants in the top quintile had a 13% lower risk of CKD compared with those in the bottom quintile, when participants were divided by seafood omega-3 fatty acid intake levels. Higher S was also associated with a slower annual decline in renal function. The researchers noted that their findings were observational and therefore did not prove that including lots of seafood in the diet definitely reduced the risk of CKD. Randomized controlled trials are needed to determine the causality of ,” said Marklund. Nonetheless, the results remained similar after further analysis and appeared to be consistent across age groups. ‘ he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/science/2023/jan/18/scientists-eating-oily-fish-lower-risk-of-chronic-kidney-disease-omega-3-fatty-acids The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos