A grizzly bear in Montana tests positive for bird flu.First confirmed case

Laboratory tests on three grizzly bear cubs euthanized by wildlife officials last fall confirmed that the bears were infected with Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), also known as bird flu. I was. This is the first time a highly contagious viral disease common in wild birds has been identified in grizzly bears. The disease has been previously detected in a variety of mammals, including foxes, skunks, and domesticated animals such as cats and dogs.

The Montana Fish and Wildlife Park Service (FWP) said, “Three bears near Augusta, Dupuyer, and Kalispell were in poor condition and showed neurological problems, including disorientation and partial blindness. ‘ said. announced on Tuesday. “They were euthanized due to illness and ill health.”

“Foxes and skunks in Montana also tested positive for HPAI last year,” said FWP Wildlife Veterinarian Jennifer Ramsey. “We suspect that these mammals may have contracted the virus by eating infected birds.”

Avian influenza is a virus that occurs naturally in wild birds. More than 10 subspecies of bird flu have been identified worldwide. However, most of these are ‘low pathogenic’, meaning they cause few clinical signs of infection in poultry. The more dangerous “highly pathogenic” breeds have repeatedly decimated the North American poultry industry in recent decades.

According to the US Department of Agriculture, the first HPAI outbreak in the US in 20 years occurred in Texas in 2004. Northwestern United States.

The 2015 HPAI outbreak resulted in the culling of more than 50 million chickens and turkeys in the United States. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) estimates that the 2015 epidemic killed about 12% of the U.S. egg-laying hen population and his 8% of turkeys raised for meat.Ah Report from the Congressional Research Service estimates the value of turkey and layer losses due to HPAI outbreaks in 2014-2015 at approximately $1.6 billion.

This most recent outbreak of the disease was first detected in Indiana in February 2022. Within nine months, the virus was confirmed in 266 commercial and 360 backyard flocks across the United States. This latest manifestation of HPAI is proving to be even more devastating than the 2015 outbreak.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) reports that avian flu killed or destroyed 57.8 million birds in 47 states, including chickens, turkeys and ducks, in the past year.There is no cure for HPAI. Flocks confirmed to be sick must be killed, and bird carcasses incinerated or buried to prevent further infection.

The highest concentration of confirmed HPAI cases in 2022 was in the upper Midwest, where the US poultry industry is concentrated. Nearly 16 million birds have been killed in Iowa alone. The mass destruction of these flocks is the main reason why egg prices have more than doubled over the past year.

A total of 82,477 birds from 16 flocks were killed for HPAI in Montana last year.

Avian influenza viruses do not normally infect humans, but human infections are not unheard of. Since 2003, World Health Organization (WHO) More than 880 human infections with avian influenza viruses have been reported from 19 countries. The symptoms of the disease vary greatly, with some people having no symptoms at all and others having severe pneumonia-like symptoms that can be fatal.

“But, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention The (CDC) believes that the risk of HPAI spreading to humans is very low, and people in Montana should take precautions when handling game birds, sick or dead birds, and any mammals they find.” warns the FWP news release. “Avoid contact with sick or dead wildlife wherever possible. Gloves should always be worn whenever a dead animal must be disposed of, even if the animal is not suspected to have died of an infectious disease. there is.”

FWP invites the public to report unusual or unexplained cases of illness or death in wild birds and animals. This can be done by contacting a local wildlife biologist or Bozeman’s Wildlife Research Institute at 406-577-7880 or 406-577-7882.