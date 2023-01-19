Bird flu confirmed in three euthanized grizzly bears in Montana





(NEXSTAR) – Montana wildlife officials said Tuesday that three juvenile grizzly bears were found disoriented and suffering from neurological problems, including partial blindness, due to bird flu. Test confirmed positive. The bear was found in poor condition last fall and was euthanized, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. Man whose feet were found in Yellowstone pool left poem with $447 in cash: Investigator

“We suspect that these mammals are likely getting the virus from eating infected birds,” FWP Wildlife Veterinarian Jennifer Ramsey said in a news release. One was found at Augusta, another at Dupuyer, and a third at Kalispell, all located in northern Montana. This is the first recorded case of the virus in a grizzly bear, according to Montana officials. USDA records of bird flu in mammals show that another grizzly bear that lived in a zoo died around the same time as the Montana case. Montana wildlife officials did not immediately respond to requests for additional information from Nexstar. Last year’s tests also confirmed HPAI in foxes and skunks in Montana, officials said. Other countries have reported the disease in animals such as pigs, cats, dogs, tigers and leopards. Bird flu hit U.S. egg producers particularly hard last year, prompting the slaughter of tens of millions of chickens. push up egg prices in the process. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI or H5N1) is deadly to poultry, ripping apart bird populations in Asia, the Middle East, Europe and Africa since December 2003. I’m here. Bird flu kills 1.8 million chickens in Nebraska

The virus can potentially spread to humans and cause serious illness, but the risk is considered very low, according to the CDC. Wildlife officials are urging people to take precautions when handling game birds. sick or dead birds; or other mammals. “Gloves should always be worn if a dead animal must be disposed of, even if there is no suspicion that the animal died of an infectious disease,” says Montana FWP.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wane.com/news/avian-flu-confirmed-in-three-grizzly-bears-euthanized-in-montana/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos