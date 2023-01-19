Social isolation increases dementia risk in older adults, study says

JANUARY 18, 2023 — Older people who are socially isolated have a 27% higher risk of developing dementia, says a new study from Johns Hopkins University.

Over nine years, researchers studied 5,000 older Americans aged 65 and older. Subject’s mean age was 76 years, and she did not live in a residential care facility. About 23% fit the definition of “socially isolated”, have few relationships, and few people they interact with on a regular basis.

Approximately 21% of participants developed dementia during the study period. This number was higher for those who were socially isolated, at about 26%.

Less than 20% of people who were not socially isolated developed dementia.

This research Journal of the American Geriatrics Society.

To determine an individual’s level of social isolation, the study asked whether they lived alone, discussed “important issues” with two or more people in the past year, attended a religious service, attended a social event, etc. We looked at different factors.

Social isolation contributes to the risk of dementia, heart disease and depression. reported by NPR, citing the CDC. Almost 6 million Americans have Alzheimer’s disease, the most common form of dementia.

For people with dementia, social engagement can improve quality of life and slow progression.

Cell phones and other technologies can help prevent social isolation among older people, reports NPR.