Health
Social isolation increases dementia risk in older adults, study says
JANUARY 18, 2023 — Older people who are socially isolated have a 27% higher risk of developing dementia, says a new study from Johns Hopkins University.
Over nine years, researchers studied 5,000 older Americans aged 65 and older. Subject’s mean age was 76 years, and she did not live in a residential care facility. About 23% fit the definition of “socially isolated”, have few relationships, and few people they interact with on a regular basis.
Approximately 21% of participants developed dementia during the study period. This number was higher for those who were socially isolated, at about 26%.
Less than 20% of people who were not socially isolated developed dementia.
This research Journal of the American Geriatrics Society.
To determine an individual’s level of social isolation, the study asked whether they lived alone, discussed “important issues” with two or more people in the past year, attended a religious service, attended a social event, etc. We looked at different factors.
Social isolation contributes to the risk of dementia, heart disease and depression. reported by NPR, citing the CDC. Almost 6 million Americans have Alzheimer’s disease, the most common form of dementia.
For people with dementia, social engagement can improve quality of life and slow progression.
Cell phones and other technologies can help prevent social isolation among older people, reports NPR.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.webmd.com/alzheimers/news/20230118/social-isolation-increases-risk-of-dementia-for-older-people-study-says
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Social isolation increases dementia risk in older adults, study says
- Cheyenne Jackson, Actor and Family Man, Talks Balancing It All
- ‘White Lotus’ stars take Milan Fashion Week by storm
- Bird flu confirmed in three euthanized grizzly bears in Montana
- Mumbai Gears Up for PM Modi’s Mega Inauguration of Metro Lines: Key Facts You Need to Know
- Michigan State Police looking for actors to help with trainings
- Ionia’s Sam Eppler is Tennis Player of the Year, leads All-County Team
- iOS 16.3 Globally Expands Advanced Data Protection Options for iCloud Encryption
- Trump attacks evangelical Christian leaders
- 7 best earthquake alert and tracking apps for Android
- The United States is preparing a major military package for Ukraine
- The Last of Us viewers are shocked to discover that the young actor is the daughter of a Hollywood star: she looks exactly like him