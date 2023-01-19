Childhood Obesity Guidelines Ignite Weight Controversy – Rolling Stone

it’s a scene you are your Child to the doctor’s office. Fill out some forms and enter the room. Then, before you go out, check your temperature, blood pressure, height, weight, and a quick chat with your doctor. pediatriciannot only left with a sticker, diet pill?

This is a fear many parents expressed after the American Academy of Pediatrics announced their first major. guidelines Childhood treatment obesity in almost 15 years. A 70-plus-page document published earlier this month completely overhauled current best practices for treating obesity by pediatricians. obesity. But a small suggestion on page four sparked a heated debate over how best to treat childhood obesity. weight loss medicine or surgery.

Most doctors hailed the new guidelines as a welcome step in preventing adult obesity. Hundreds of parents and mental health professionals on social media weighed in on the long-term mental and physical effects of such treatments and , have expressed concern about the ability of providers to consistently provide a detailed level of care across the board. rolling stone Experts say the guidelines will allow pediatricians to talk to their patients about obesity without bias, but other mental health advocates say the new guidelines will cost children’s future well-being during childhood. of obesity.

“These guidelines are the first step in sending the message that obesity should be considered a chronic disease.”

Doctors are more focused on de-stigmatizing obesity and encouraging care that addresses lack of access to nutrition, emotional support, systemic challenges and genetics, rather than weight loss. Raquel Hernandez, Ph.D., director of the Child Health Equity Research Center at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, said the new guidelines will address stigma and past inequities in obesity treatment. , calling it the “long-awaited” start for

“These guidelines take the first step in communicating that obesity should be considered a chronic disease and that pediatricians should take the same approach as other common conditions such as asthma and diabetes. she says. rolling stone“Choices of treatment, medication, and surgery are optional. Many people are forced to take medication or surgery, but if you read the guidelines, it’s only for children who meet certain criteria.”

According to Edith Bracho-Sanchez, M.D., a pediatrician at New York-Presbyterian and Columbia University Irving Medical Center, previous guidelines encouraged pediatricians to adopt a “watch and wait” approach when caring for obese children. potentially helpful interventions were limited. Now, new directives are urging pediatricians to address chronic health problems comprehensively and sensitively.

“They really offer a lot of options, one of which is weight loss pills and surgery. “It’s scary when a parent who doesn’t understand the context is told to go to the doctor and drug their child and have an operation.”

Much of the backlash centers around the idea that children who need time to grow or are just getting older are encouraged to take weight-loss drugs and, if mishandled, can develop eating disorders. In the United States, clinical practice guidelines are General method New additions from the Academy of Pediatrics recommend the most helpful ways to talk to children about weight, as doctors agree on a standard of care, but nothing forces them.

“We need a multi-level approach here,” says Dr. Hernandez. “Training on things like patient-centered language and weight bias. Unfortunately, those are things that pediatric residencies don’t offer. I’m pulling my hair out trying to do it all over the country. This is the best in the clinic.” providers cannot do it overnight, so accessible training for healthcare providers should be coming soon to meet these guidelines.”

Another concern is that the new guidelines use outdated methods such as body mass index (BMI) to determine which children need intervention. His BMI, which is calculated by dividing a person’s weight by height, has been criticized by the medical community for failing to accurately account for physical outliers, says Mitchell A. Lazar, director of the Institute for Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism. says Dr. at the University of Pennsylvania.

“A very muscular person could end up with a high BMI based on this weight measurement,” he says. It is certainly much cheaper than performing an advanced MRI examination.

However, the biggest problem with the guidelines remains the intervention aspect. The guidelines are clear that most children do not need the pill or surgery, but recommend weight-loss drugs and bariatric surgery such as gastric sleeves and bypasses in severe cases. , but not non-existent. And even the Academy admits that a major risk of gastric bypass can prevent a person from properly absorbing nutrients and make them dependent on years of medical follow-up. Dr. Hernandez said that telling children to eat and exercise to reduce weight gain caused by genetics or imbalances would do them harm if they needed such treatment. And for children who do not need medication or surgery, the guidelines encourage physicians to focus on general health goals rather than the numbers on the scale.

“As you can see from the guidelines, we don’t emphasize the number of scale changes as an immediate goal,” adds Hernandez. “In fact, for so many children, our first goal is something called off-scale victory, which is to ‘have more energy and feel better about ourselves.’ I mean well done let’s go on the myth that I think will come out is that this causes eating disorders. Because we can’t talk about it.”

“Children’s behavior modification and weight loss programs are very expensive.”

But pediatricians who talk about weight are exactly the problem, according to some mental health experts. Even doctors say that discussing the need to lose weight or improve health can send struggling children into a mental health spiral. Rosenbluth calls the damage in the hands of the wrong doctor “inevitable.”

“As a therapist, I would say that probably half of my current caseload is pediatrician-induced clients,” she says. rolling stone“Behavior modification and weight loss programs for children are very expensive. Most pediatricians do not know how to look out for eating disorders.” [kids] Six months to a year later, it appears in my office in a truly frightening form.

Kristin Byrne, a nutritionist who specializes in eating disorders, says: rolling stone The new guidelines may put more pressure on parents to view their children’s weight changes as a disease that needs immediate attention. If that’s a concern, Byrne says parents should be more proactive in advocating for their children, even if it means going against the medical advice at hand.

“I’m still shocked by it, but this is the need for parents to advocate for their children and say, ‘Don’t talk to my child about weight or BMI, weight loss drugs, weight loss surgery, etc.'” ,” Byrne says.

According to all the experts we spoke with rolling stonethe Academy’s new direction proves that how we talk about childhood obesity is evolving. continue to clash with the growing criticism of Food cultureAnd while the Academy’s guidelines suggest shifting the focus away from body weight, pediatricians are instructed to use proportional criteria to determine surgery and drug candidates.

“I think it’s an affront to the body’s autonomy in a way: the recommendation that if you’re at a certain weight, you should change your body,” Byrne says. Without a doubt, when a parent hears from a pediatrician that ‘your child should be on weight loss medication,’ they want to do the right thing to make sure their child is healthy. But to keep everyone to the same standard when everyone develops at different times…is an oversimplification.”