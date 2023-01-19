LGBTQ people may be at higher risk of stroke, according to UCSF study





SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Members of the LGBTQ community may be at higher risk of stroke at a younger age, according to new research from the University of California, San Francisco and Zuckerberg General Hospital. California has seen more than 600 landslides in the last three weeks

Investigators in this study reviewed the medical records of 26 stroke patients who were also identified as “sexual and gender minorities.” These records were compared with 78 stroke patients who were not identified as sexual minorities or gender minorities. This study found that sexual and gender minority patients were more likely to experience nontraditional risks of stroke. includes current or past medical history of All of these can increase the risk of stroke through inflammation and blockage of blood vessels. Cron on delivery According to the study’s senior author, Dr. Nicole Rosendale, LGBTQ groups faced higher rates of positivity for non-traditional risks. This is because this group is more likely to be tested than heterosexuals who identify with their gender assigned at birth, commonly referred to as cisgender. Previous studies have shown that the prevalence of HIV and syphilis is highest among transgender women and gay and bisexual cisgender men. The risk of stroke appears to be higher in lesbian women than in heterosexual women, with one study showing a higher rate of self-reported stroke. , rising obesity rates, the impact of discrimination on vascular health, and limited access to healthcare. Dr. Nicole Rosendale, UCSF Neurology After one study that showed higher self-reported rates of stroke, Dr. Rosendale said lesbian women appeared to be at higher risk of stroke than straight women. There are many possible reasons: rising smoking rates, rising obesity rates, the impact of discrimination on vascular health, and limited access to healthcare,” she said. The study also revealed that LGBTQ groups were more likely to suffer recurrent stroke, even though they had similar follow-up rates to non-minority groups. We hope that future research will lead to more answers regarding the stress experienced by and its potential effects.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/lgbtq-people-may-be-at-a-higher-risk-for-stroke-according-to-ucsf-study/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

