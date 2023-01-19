Health
Aspirin toe-to-toe with LMWH injection in orthopedic trauma
Plain oral aspirin provided as good thromboprophylaxis as conventional low molecular weight heparin (LMWH) injections in a large PREVENT CLOT randomized trial in patients with various traumatic fractures.
Aspirin met the criteria for non-inferiority to enoxaparin for all-cause mortality at 90 days (0.78% vs. 0.73%, P.<0.001 for non-inferiority below a margin of 0.75 percentage points) from a trial of more than 12,000 patients by investigators led by Robert O'Toole, MD, an orthopedic trauma surgeon at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore.
Rates of bleeding complications (13.72% vs. 14.27%, respectively), non-fatal pulmonary embolism (1.49% for both), and other serious adverse events were also similar between treatments. . Only the incidence of deep vein thrombosis (DVT) was significantly worse with aspirin (2.51% vs. 1.71% with LMWH), the researchers reported. New England Journal of Medicine.
“Many patients with fractures are likely to strongly prefer taking daily aspirin to injections. Both were found to produce similar results in preventing the most serious consequences of blood clots.” We anticipate that the findings from the trial will have a significant impact on clinical practice and may even change the standard of care.”
Standard LMWH thromboprophylaxis takes the form of injections that cause pain and bruising in some patients. In contrast, oral aspirin is relatively easy to administer and inexpensive to start.
Dr Matthew Costa of the University of Oxford, England, Accompanying editorial PREVENT CLOT should encourage guidelines to be updated to include aspirin as an option for venous thromboembolism (VTE) prophylaxis in trauma patients. provided “compelling evidence that readily available and inexpensive oral agents are a viable alternative to injectable pharmacological prophylaxis.”
Costa nevertheless noted a slight excess of DVT in the oral aspirin group.
“DVT is not as serious as an apparently fatal pulmonary embolism, but it is not a trivial problem. It can cause severe pain and swelling,” he warned. .
The CDC is Up to 100,000 people VTE kills every year in the United States. These blood clots are a well-known complication after surgery. Outside of healthcare-acquired cases, it has also been associated with long-distance travel, pregnancy, and cancer.
O’Toole and colleagues conducted PREVENT CLOT at 21 trauma centers in the United States and Canada. Participants were recruited from his 2017 to his 2021 and included 12,211 adults hospitalized with pelvic fractures or leg or arm fractures requiring surgery, excluding hand and forefoot fractures. I was.
The mean age of the study cohort was 44.6 years and 62.3% were male. Orthopedic trauma was the only known risk factor for her VTE in her quarter of patients. 0.7% had a history of VTE and 2.5% had a history of cancer.
Individuals were randomly assigned to enoxaparin (30 mg twice daily) or aspirin (81 mg twice daily). After discharge, patients continued to receive thromboprophylaxis according to the clinical protocol of each hospital. Therefore, no period of thromboprophylaxis was mandated, he conceded O’Toole’s group.
Still, the duration of prescriptions for aspirin and LMWH was comparable. The patient received an average of 8.8 in-hospital thromboprophylaxis doses, and at discharge he was prescribed 21 days of thromboprophylaxis for a median. Adherence he reached 87.4%, according to the study authors.
They also noted that the open-label conduct of the study may have influenced secondary outcomes. In addition, the primary endpoint was changed from pulmonary embolism-related death to all-cause mortality (changed after enrollment, but without knowledge of trial outcome).
Nevertheless, in the surgical setting, the benefits of aspirin thromboprophylaxis appear to extend beyond total joint arthroplasty. it is still a challenge.
“Further research is needed to determine whether aspirin should also be considered for VTE prophylaxis after other types of surgery and for non-surgical patients with risk factors for VTE.
Disclosure
This study was funded by the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute.
O’Toole reported personal ties to Imagen, Stryker Corporation, Zimmer, and Lincotek.
Costa had no disclosure.
Primary information
New England Journal of Medicine
Source reference: O’Toole RV, et al., “Aspirin or low molecular weight heparin for thromboprophylaxis after fracture,” New Engl J Med 2023; DOI: 10.1056/NEJMoa2205973.
secondary source
New England Journal of Medicine
Source reference: Costa M “Thromboprophylaxis after limb fractures — time for aspirin?” New Engl J Med 2023; DOI: 10.1056/NEJMe2214045.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.medpagetoday.com/cardiology/venousthrombosis/102684
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Aspirin toe-to-toe with LMWH injection in orthopedic trauma
- As Prime Minister Narendra Modi asks BJP workers to refrain from making unnecessary comments on films, industry pundits hail decision as progressive: The Tribune India
- Google’s Stadia Cloud Gaming Platform Ends Today
- LGBTQ people may be at higher risk of stroke, according to UCSF study
- Rowing Reveals Spring 2023 Schedule
- Grizzly bear tests positive for bird flu in Montana, officials say
- Game over for Google Stadia – but will it require cloud gaming?
- Kushner Cos pulls out of talks to buy Veris
- Albany’s new dress shop is already feeling the prom season rush
- Hear what the coroner had to say about Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death
- Break Point review: Netflix’s tennis documentary serves up drama, but fails die-hard fans as it appeals to casual viewers
- China more likely to invade as Xi Jinping’s problems pile up