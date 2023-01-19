Health
India faces ‘tsunami’ of chronic diseases like cancer: US-based oncologist
With globalization, economic growth, aging population and lifestyle changes, India will face tsunami of chronic diseases such as cancer, leading oncologist warns It has become imperative for countries to adopt technology-driven medical technology to prevent
Cancer vaccines for prevention and treatment, the expansion of artificial intelligence and data digital technologies, and cancer diagnosis by liquid biopsy are among the six trends reshaping cancer care this century, according to Hematology and Medical Oncology. Director James Abraham, Ph.D. , Cleveland Clinic, Ohio, USA
Three other trends are the use of genomic profiling, the evolution of gene-editing techniques, next-generation immunotherapy and CAR T-cell therapy, Abraham notes in his Manorama Year Book 2023 article.
Read more | Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Stay Vigilant and Stay Healthy
“Digital technology, information technology and telemedicine will narrow the gap between patients and professionals. It may increase your chances.”
India’s biggest challenge, as these technologies continue to revolutionize cancer care, is how to make them affordable and accessible to millions of people, says Dr Abraham. .
“With globalization, economic growth, an aging population and changing lifestyles, India will face a tsunami of chronic diseases such as cancer,” warns an oncologist.
Globokan estimates that due to demographic changes, the global number of cancer cases will reach 28.4 million in 2040, a 47% increase from 2020. This could be escalated by increasing risk factors related to globalization and economic growth.
In 2020, an estimated 19.3 million new cancer cases and nearly 10 million cancer deaths were reported worldwide.
Although breast cancer has surpassed lung cancer as the most commonly diagnosed cancer in women, lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer deaths, with an estimated 1.8 million (18%) deaths, followed by followed by colorectal (9.4%), liver (8.3%), and stomach. (7.7%) and female breast cancer (6.9%) reveal reports.
Dr. Abraham sees cancer vaccines as an exciting area of research with the potential to immunize people against a wide range of cancers.
Researchers have developed a surprisingly successful mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. As a matter of fact, mRNA-based cancer treatment vaccines have been tested in small trials over his decade, with some promising initial results. “Currently, at the Cleveland Clinic, our team is conducting clinical trials testing cancer vaccines for high-risk breast cancer,” he says.
Emphasizing the role of state-of-the-art technology, he says computers using artificial intelligence (AI) can perceive changes in the normal-to-abnormal pattern of biopsies much more accurately than the human eye. increase. These techniques need to be more efficient and accurate for radiologists and pathologists.
Genetic profiling or testing at an early age to detect abnormal genes can lead to early detection of breast and colon cancers.
“In future societies, genomic testing will be widely used, much like blood pressure and cholesterol monitoring, to identify high-risk individuals and find targeted therapies that specifically kill cancer cells. By testing in individuals with high S, we can allow doctors to intervene before cancer occurs,” he says.
Noting that scans, mammograms, colonoscopies, or Pap smears are currently used to diagnose cancer, doctors warn that by the time a tumor is detected, it may be too late. says.
“Therefore, treatment has to be very aggressive. New liquid biopsy techniques can help detect cancer from a drop of blood before it can be detected by a scan or appear as a lump or ulcer. Genome or gene editing is a field of research that seeks to modify the genes of living organisms and use them to treat inherited or acquired diseases. Gene therapy shows promise in treating cancer, cystic fibrosis, heart disease, diabetes, hemophilia, sickle cell disease, and AIDS.
Another trend in cancer treatment is immunotherapy, which in combination with chemotherapy has resulted in complete tumor disappearance in some cases. It is now standard treatment in many parts of the world. Scientists are also using CAR T-cell therapy. In this therapy, T cells are isolated from a patient’s blood and modified in the laboratory to specifically attack cancer cells.
Dr. Abraham also cautions. “When developing new technologies to prevent and treat cancer, we cannot focus on cancer prevention. The most common causes of cancer remain tobacco, alcohol, diet, and infectious diseases.” “Policies on tobacco and alcohol control should be a national priority,” he said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/india-to-face-tsunami-of-chronic-diseases-like-cancer-us-based-oncologist/article66407518.ece
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Microsoft to cut 10,000 jobs as global growth slows
- India faces ‘tsunami’ of chronic diseases like cancer: US-based oncologist
- Shah Rukh Khans Bollywood Blockbuster Meets Indian Culture Wars
- EFL ACTION WEEK | BURTON ALBION PLAYERS VISIT EXTRA TIME HUB – News
- Infographic: Who are the oldest people in the world? | News Infographics
- Prime Minister Modi in Karnataka, Maharashtra, today at the polls: projects to be inaugurated | bangalore
- Met Gala 2023 announces Karl Lagerfeld co-chairs and dress code
- The report calls on NASA to improve coordination of Artemis’ international partnerships
- Iran earthquake: earthquakes on the borders of Turkey and Azerbaijan, injuring 120 | world | News
- Hogwarts Legacy actor responds to backlash: ‘Trans women are women and trans men are men’
- London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) is a favorite among institutional investors who own 54%
- Over 260 flights canceled at Denver International Airport, dozens more delayed