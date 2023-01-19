India faces ‘tsunami’ of chronic diseases like cancer: US-based oncologist

With globalization, economic growth, aging population and lifestyle changes, India will face tsunami of chronic diseases such as cancer, leading oncologist warns It has become imperative for countries to adopt technology-driven medical technology to prevent

Cancer vaccines for prevention and treatment, the expansion of artificial intelligence and data digital technologies, and cancer diagnosis by liquid biopsy are among the six trends reshaping cancer care this century, according to Hematology and Medical Oncology. Director James Abraham, Ph.D. , Cleveland Clinic, Ohio, USA

Three other trends are the use of genomic profiling, the evolution of gene-editing techniques, next-generation immunotherapy and CAR T-cell therapy, Abraham notes in his Manorama Year Book 2023 article.

“Digital technology, information technology and telemedicine will narrow the gap between patients and professionals. It may increase your chances.”

India’s biggest challenge, as these technologies continue to revolutionize cancer care, is how to make them affordable and accessible to millions of people, says Dr Abraham. .

“With globalization, economic growth, an aging population and changing lifestyles, India will face a tsunami of chronic diseases such as cancer,” warns an oncologist.

Globokan estimates that due to demographic changes, the global number of cancer cases will reach 28.4 million in 2040, a 47% increase from 2020. This could be escalated by increasing risk factors related to globalization and economic growth.

In 2020, an estimated 19.3 million new cancer cases and nearly 10 million cancer deaths were reported worldwide.

Although breast cancer has surpassed lung cancer as the most commonly diagnosed cancer in women, lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer deaths, with an estimated 1.8 million (18%) deaths, followed by followed by colorectal (9.4%), liver (8.3%), and stomach. (7.7%) and female breast cancer (6.9%) reveal reports.

Dr. Abraham sees cancer vaccines as an exciting area of ​​research with the potential to immunize people against a wide range of cancers.

Researchers have developed a surprisingly successful mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. As a matter of fact, mRNA-based cancer treatment vaccines have been tested in small trials over his decade, with some promising initial results. “Currently, at the Cleveland Clinic, our team is conducting clinical trials testing cancer vaccines for high-risk breast cancer,” he says.

Emphasizing the role of state-of-the-art technology, he says computers using artificial intelligence (AI) can perceive changes in the normal-to-abnormal pattern of biopsies much more accurately than the human eye. increase. These techniques need to be more efficient and accurate for radiologists and pathologists.

Genetic profiling or testing at an early age to detect abnormal genes can lead to early detection of breast and colon cancers.

“In future societies, genomic testing will be widely used, much like blood pressure and cholesterol monitoring, to identify high-risk individuals and find targeted therapies that specifically kill cancer cells. By testing in individuals with high S, we can allow doctors to intervene before cancer occurs,” he says.

Noting that scans, mammograms, colonoscopies, or Pap smears are currently used to diagnose cancer, doctors warn that by the time a tumor is detected, it may be too late. says.

“Therefore, treatment has to be very aggressive. New liquid biopsy techniques can help detect cancer from a drop of blood before it can be detected by a scan or appear as a lump or ulcer. Genome or gene editing is a field of research that seeks to modify the genes of living organisms and use them to treat inherited or acquired diseases. Gene therapy shows promise in treating cancer, cystic fibrosis, heart disease, diabetes, hemophilia, sickle cell disease, and AIDS.

Another trend in cancer treatment is immunotherapy, which in combination with chemotherapy has resulted in complete tumor disappearance in some cases. It is now standard treatment in many parts of the world. Scientists are also using CAR T-cell therapy. In this therapy, T cells are isolated from a patient’s blood and modified in the laboratory to specifically attack cancer cells.

Dr. Abraham also cautions. “When developing new technologies to prevent and treat cancer, we cannot focus on cancer prevention. The most common causes of cancer remain tobacco, alcohol, diet, and infectious diseases.” “Policies on tobacco and alcohol control should be a national priority,” he said.