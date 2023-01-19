Epistasis lowers the genetic barrier to SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibody escape

Cell culture

All cell lines were cultured in Dulbecco’s Modified Eagle Medium (DMEM) (ThermoFisher Scientific, 21013024) supplemented with 10% fetal calf serum and 10 µg/ml gentamicin at 37 °C and 5% CO 2 . Cells were periodically checked for mycoplasma and retrovirus contamination by DAPI staining and reverse transcriptase assays, respectively. The cell lines used have been previously described24. Derivatives of 293 T and HT1080 cells expressing ACE2 were generated by transducing 293 T cells with CSIB(ACE2). Single-cell clones were derived by limiting dilution from the bulk populations and clones designated 293 T/ACE2cl.22, and HT1080/ACE2cl.14 were used in this study.

SARS-CoV-2 variant spike expression plasmids

Generation of an omicron BA.1 spike expression plasmid lacking the C-terminal 19 amino acids and encoding the R683G furin cleavage site substitution (pCR3.1 BA.1Δ19) has been previously described3. The Omicron spike coding sequence was derived from sequence ID EPI_ISL_6640919. It was codon-optimized and synthesized as a C-terminally truncated Δ19 form in nine fragments (IDT). We also introduced a furin cleavage site mutation (R683G) that does not change the neutralization properties of the SASR-CoV-2 spike protein but enables higher titer pseudotyped viral stocks to be generated from transfected cells5. These synthetic DNA fragments, ranging in size from 444–599 bp and a NheI/XbaI-linearized pCR3.1 plasmid were Gibson assembled via 40 bps overlapping sequences. Individual plasmid clones were completely sequenced (Illumina MiSeq) and a single correct clone was used in these studies.

Plasmids encoding similar spike proteins from the BA1.1, BA.2, and BA.4/5 variants were derived from this plasmid by an overlap extension PCR strategy followed by Gibson assembly in the pCR3.1 plasmid that was linearized by NheI/XbaI digestion. The variant-specific changes introduced were:

Omicron BA.1: A67V, Δ69-70, T95I, G142D, Δ143-145, Δ211, L212I, ins214EPE, G339D, S371L, S373P, S375F, K417N, N440K, G446S, S477N, T478K, E484A, Q493K, G496S, Q498R, N501Y, Y505H, T547K, D614G, H655Y, H679K, P681H, N764K, D796Y, N856K, Q954H, N969H, N969K, L981F.

Omicron BA.1.1: A67V, Δ69-70, T95I, G142D, Δ143-145, Δ211, L212I, ins214EPE, G339D, R346K, S371L, S373P, S375F, K417N, N440K, G446S, S477N, T478K, E484A, Q493K, G496S, Q498R, N501Y, Y505H, T547K, D614G, H655Y, H679K, P681H, N764K, D796Y, N856K, Q954H, N969H, N969K, L981F.

Omicron BA.2: T19I, L24S, del25-27, G142D, V213G, G339D, S371F, S373P, S375F, T376A, D405N, R408S, K417N, N440K, S477N, T478K, E484A, Q493R, Q498R, N501Y, Y505H, D614G, H655Y, N679K, P681H, N764K, D796Y, Q954H, N969K.

Omicron BA.5: T19I, L24S, del25-27, del69-70, G142D, V213G, G339D, S371F, S373P, S375F, T376A, D405N, R408S, K417N, N440K, L452R, S477N, T478K, E484A, F486V, Q498R, N501Y, Y505H, D614G, H655Y, N679K, P681H, N764K, D796Y, Q954H, N969K.

Oligonucletide sequences used during molecular construction are given in Supplementary Data 6.

Monoclonal antibodies and plasma samples

Monoclonal antibodies were cloned from the memory B cells of individuals with varying exposure to SARS-CoV-2 antigen as a result of infection and/or vaccination.

Plasma samples were from five groups

(i) Individuals who were infected with Wuhan-Hu-1-like viruses ~1 y prior to blood collection, but not vaccinated17. (ii) Individuals who received two doses of mRNA vaccine (2nd dose ~1 m prior to plasma collection)34. (iii) Individuals who received three doses of mRNA vaccine (3rd dose ~1 m prior to plasma collection)16. (iv) Individuals from the same Wuhan-Hu-1-like infection cohort who were infected ~1 y previously and also received two mRNA vaccine doses prior to blood collection17. (v) Individuals who received three mRNA vaccine doses and were then infected by omicron BA.1~1 m prior to blood collection21,22.

The study visits and blood draws were obtained with informed consent from all participants under a protocol that was reviewed and approved by the Institutional Review Board of the Rockefeller University (IRB no. DRO-1006, ‘Peripheral Blood of Coronavirus Survivors to Identify Virus-Neutralizing Antibodies’).

rVSV/SARS-CoV-2/GFP construction and rescue

The generation of rVSV/SARS-CoV-2/GFP chimeric viruses encoding SARS-2 spike proteins has been previously described24. A plaque-purified variant designated rVSV/SARS-CoV-2/GFP 2E1 encoding D215G/R683G substitutions was used in this study. To introduce the spike proteins of VOCs BA.1.1 and BA.2, the respective spike sequences were amplified from the pCR3.1 constructs using PCR and primers specific for the VSV backbone. The rVSV backbone was digested with MluI/XhoI and the SARS-CoV-2 spike insert was introduced by Gibson assembly.

To rescue the recombinant viruses, HEK-293T/ACE2cl.22 cells were seeded 1 × 106/well in poly-D-lysine-coated six-well plates 1 day prior to transfection. The following day, cells were rinsed with serum-free DMEM and infected with a recombinant vaccinia virus expressing T7 polymerase at an MOI of 5 for 45 min at 37 °C, gently rocking every 10–15 min. The inoculum was removed and 1.5 ml DMEM supplemented with 10% FCS was added. Next, cells were transfected with a plasmid mixture containing the rVSV/SARS-CoV-2 genome (500 ng) and the helper plasmids pBS-N (300 ng) (Kerafast, EH1013), pBS-P (500 ng) (Kerafast, EH1014), pBS-L (100 ng) (Kerafast, EH1014) and pBS-G (800 ng) (Kerafast, EH1015) using the lipofectamine LTX (9 μl) (ThermoFisher, 15338100) and PLUS (5.5 μl) (ThermoFisher, 15338100) transfection reagents. The DNA and PLUS reagent were mixed in 100 μl OptiMEM (ThermoFisher, 31985070) to which LTX was added in 105 μl OptiMEM. The reaction was incubated for 20 min at RT and then added to the cells. The transfected cells were monitored by microscopy and the supernatant of cells expressing GFP was collected ~48 h post transfection, filtered using a 0.1 µm filter to remove residual vaccinia virus, and transferred to HEK-293T/ACE2cl.22 cells in six-well plates to amplify the rescued virus. After ~48 h the supernatant of the infected cells was collected and filtered using a 0.22 µm filter and transferred onto HEK-293T/ACE2cl.22 cells were seeded in T175 flasks. The viruses were passaged several times in T175 flasks to create diversity in the viral population and generate virus stocks of >108 IU/ml. The titer of the viral stocks were assessed by serial dilution, infection of HEK-293T/ACE2cl.22 cells, and subsequent flow cytometry (see Supplementary Fig. 6)

Antibody sequencing, cloning, and expression

Antibodies were identified and sequenced23. In brief, RNA from single cells was reverse-transcribed (SuperScript III Reverse Transcriptase, Invitrogen, 18080–044) and the cDNA was stored at −20 °C or used for subsequent amplification of the variable IGH, IGL, and IGK genes by nested PCR and Sanger sequencing. Sequence analysis was performed using MacVector. Amplicons from the first PCR reaction were used as templates for sequence- and ligation-independent cloning into antibody expression vectors. Recombinant monoclonal antibodies were subsequently produced and purified23. Paired heavy and light chain expression constructs were transfected into 293-6E cells (NRC) using branched polyethylenimine (PEI) 25 kDA (Sigma). After 7 days of culture, cells were centrifuged at 4200 x g for 40 mins at 4 °C, and supernatants were filtered through 0.22 μM aPES (Thermo Nalgene Rapid-Flow). Antibodies were then purified from filtered supernatants using Protein G Sepharose 4 Fast Flow (GE Healthcare) according to standard protocols. Antibodies were buffer exchanged and concentrated into PBS using Amicon Ultra centrifugal filter (Millipore) with either a 30 or 50 kDA molecular weight cutoff.

Biolayer interferometry

Biolayer interferometry assays were performed as previously described23. In brief, we used the Octet Red instrument (ForteBio) at 30 °C with shaking at 1000 r.p.m. Epitope binding assays were performed with protein A biosensor (ForteBio 18-5010), following the manufacturer’s protocol “classical sandwich assay” as follows: (1) Sensor check: sensors immersed 30 sec in buffer alone (buffer ForteBio 18-1105), (2) Capture 1st Ab: sensors immersed 10 min with Ab1 at 10 μg/mL, (3) Baseline: sensors immersed 30 sec in buffer alone, (4) Blocking: sensors immersed 5 min with IgG isotype control at 10 μg/mL. (5) Baseline: sensors immersed 30 sec in buffer alone, (6) Antigen association: sensors immersed 5 min with RBD at 10 μg/mL. (7) Baseline: sensors immersed 30 sec in buffer alone. (8) Association Ab2: sensors immersed 5 min with Ab2 at 10 μg/mL. Curve fitting was performed using the Fortebio Octet Data analysis software (ForteBio). Affinity measurements of anti-SARS-CoV-2 IgGs binding were corrected by subtracting the signal obtained from traces performed with IgGs in the absence of WT RBD. The kinetic analysis using protein A biosensor (as above) was performed as follows: (1) baseline: 60 sec immersion in buffer. (2) loading: 200 sec immersion in a solution with IgGs 10 μg/ml. (3) baseline: 200 sec immersion in buffer. (4) Association: 300 sec immersion in solution with WT RBD at 20, 10, or 5 μg/ml (5) dissociation: 600 sec immersion in buffer. Curve fitting was performed using a fast 1:1 binding model and the Data analysis software (ForteBio). Mean KD values were determined by averaging all binding curves that matched the theoretical fit with an R2 value ≥0.8. To classify antibodies, competition with antibodies C105 (class 1) C144 (class 2) C135 (class 3), and CR3022 (class 4)8,23 was determined.

Selection of antibody-resistant rVSV/SARS-CoV-2 variants

To identify antibody escape mutations in rVSV/SARS-CoV-2/GFP 2E1 , rVSV/SARS-CoV-2/GFP BA1.1 , and rVSV/SARS-CoV-2/GFP BA2 , viral populations containing 1 × 106 infectious units were incubated with monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) at a concentration of 1 µg/mL for 1 h at 37 °C. The virus/antibody mixture was then used to inoculate HEK-293T/ACE2cl.22 cells in 6-well plates. The next day, the medium was replaced with fresh medium containing the monoclonal antibody at 1 µg/ml. After a further 24 h, the virus-containing supernatant was harvested and passed through a 0.22 μm 96-well filter plate. The filtered supernatant (100 μL) was added to medium containing mAbs to achieve a final mAb concentration of 1 µg/ml in a total volume of 1 ml. The virus:antibody mixture was incubated for 1 h at 37 °C and used to inoculate 2 × 105 HEK-293T/ACE2cl.22 cells for a second passage (p2) in the presence of antibodies. Medium was again replaced with fresh antibody-containing medium after 24 h, and the putatively selected p2 virus population was harvested after 48 h. RNA was then extracted from 100 μL of filtered p2 supernatant and reverse-transcribed using the SuperScript VILO cDNA Synthesis Kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Sequences encoding the extracellular domain of the spike protein were initially amplified using KOD Xtreme Hot Start Polymerase (Sigma-Aldrich, 719753). In a subsequent PCR reaction, RBD-specific primers were used to amplify the receptor-binding domain (RBD), and the resulting products were purified and sequenced.

Receptor-binding domain sequencing

PCR products encoding the RBD were subjected to tagmentation reactions, that included 0.25 μl of Nextera TDE1 Tagment enzyme (Illumina, 20060059), 1.25 μl of TD Tagment buffer (Illumina, 20060059 ) , and 10 ng of RBD PCR product. The tagmentation reaction was performed at 55 °C for 5 min. Next, 3.5 μl of KAPA HiFi HotStart ReadyMix (Roche, 07958935001) and 1.25 μl of i5/i7 barcoded primers were added to the tagmented DNA to incorporate a unique indexing sequence. Following purification with AmpureXP beads (Beckman Coulter, A63882), the barcoded DNA from several reactions was pooled together and denatured with 0.2 N NaOH. The barcoded library was then diluted to 12 pM and sequenced using Illumina MiSeq Nano 300 V2 cycle kits (Illumina, MS-103-1001). Illumina sequencing reads were trimmed using the BBDuk function of Geneious Prime to remove adapter sequences and low-quality reads. The forward and reverse sequencing reads of each reaction were then aligned to the corresponding reference sequence and annotated for the presence of mutations. To detect RBD escape mutations, the minimum variant frequency (i.e.-the minimum fraction of reads that contained a substitution for it to be denoted as such) was set at 10%.

Mutant spike expression plasmids and pseudotyped virus generation

Selected point mutations that arose in the rVSV/SARS-CoV-2 selection experiments were introduced into pCR3.1-based SARS-CoV-2 spike expression plasmids using a primer-based overlap extension approach as described above. Mutations that were selected in rVSV/SARS-CoV-2/GFP 2E1 populations were introduced into the corresponding pCR3.1-based Wuhan-Hu-1 spike expression plasmid. Conversely, mutations that were selected in rVSV/SARS-CoV-2/GFP BA1.1 , or rVSV/SARS-CoV-2/GFP BA2 , were introduced in the context of all three (Wuhan-Hu-1 BA.1, BA.2) spike expression plasmids.

The generation of (HIV/NanoLuc) SARS-CoV-2 pseudotyped particles was described previously24. In brief, HEK-293T seeded in 10 cm dishes were transfected with 2.5 µg of a pCR3.1-SARS-CoV-2 spike expression plasmid and 7.5 µg of the pHIV-1 NL4-3 ΔEnv-NanoLuc reporter virus plasmid using 44 µl PEI (1 mg/ml) in 500 ml serum-free DMEM medium. The medium was changed 24 h post transfection. The virus-containing supernatant was harvested at 48 h post transfection, passed through a 0.22 µm pore-size polyvinylidene fluoride syringe filter, aliquoted, and stored at −80 °C. The titers were assessed on HT1080/ACE2cl.14 cells seeded 104 cells/well in 100 µl medium in black flat-bottom 96-well plates. A fivefold serial dilution was performed and 100 µl was transferred to the target plate. The plates were incubated for 48 h and NanoLuc luciferase activity was determined as described below.

Neutralization assays

To assess the neutralization of pseudotyped HIV-1 viruses encoding the RBD point mutations that we had identified during our selection experiments by mAbs, neutralization assays were performed. First, HT1080 cells were seeded at 104 cells/well in 100 µl of medium. The next day, 60 µl of diluted virus (adjusted to give ~107 relative light units in the infection assay) were incubated with 60 µl of mAb solution for 1 h at 37 °C in a 96-well plate. Each mutant virus was initially screened for neutralization by the entire panel of monoclonal antibodies at a single antibody concentration of 1 µg/ml infection relative to no-antibody controls determined. For viruses deemed to be resistant to antibody neutralization, defined as having a relative infection value >0.4 relatives to the uninhibited virus control, IC 50 values were determined for parental virus and escape mutant. In this case, fivefold dilutions of the monoclonal antibody, starting at an initial concentration of 1 µg/ml, were incubated with the pseudotyped viruses. Thereafter, 100 µl of each antibody/virus mixture was added to the HT1080 cells and incubated at 37 °C for 48 h. NanoLuc luciferase activity was then determined.

Reporter gene assays, and curve fitting

For NanoLuc luciferase assays, cells were washed twice with PBS and lysed with 30 µl of Cell Culture Lysis reagent (Promega, E1531). NanoLuc luciferase activity was determined using the NanoGlo Luciferase Assay System (Promega, N1150). The substrate in NanoGlo buffer (30 µl) was added to the cell lysate. Luciferase activity was measured using a CLARIOstar Plus plate reader using 0.1 s integration time. The RLU readings were expressed as a decimal fraction of those derived from cells infected with pseudovirus in absence of antibodies.

To determine titers of rVSV/SARS-CoV-2/GFP, infected cells were trypsinized, fixed with 2% paraformaldehyde, resuspended in PBS/F-68, and the percentage of GFP-positive cells determined using an Attune NxT flow cytometer equipped with a 96-well CytKick Max autosampler.

Data were analyzed using Microsoft Excel for Mac (Version 16.65) and Prism V9.4.1 (GraphPad). NT 50 and IC 50 values were determined using a four-parameter nonlinear regression curve fit infectivity data measured as RLUs. The bottom values were set to zero, and the top values to one.

Statistics and reproducibility

Statistical significance between groups was assessed by a two-tailed t test using Welch’s correction to account for unequal variances. All experiments were repeated successfully at least twice. No statistical method was used to predetermine the sample size. No data were excluded from the analyses; The experiments were not randomized. The Investigators were not blinded to allocation during experiments and outcome assessment, but the complexity of the experiments rendered the identification of single samples during experiments unlikely.

Reporting summary

Further information on research design is available in the Nature Portfolio Reporting Summary linked to this article.