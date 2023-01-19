Another HIV vaccine failed to offer protection in abandoned trial











Add topic to email alert

Get an email when new articles are posted Enter your email address to receive an email when new articles are posted . ” data-action=”subscribe”> Subscribe

Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us [email protected] . back to helio Janssen announced Wednesday that it has stopped the Phase 3 Mosaico trial. This is because the investigational HIV vaccine regimens under study were not effective in preventing HIV infection compared to placebo. No safety issues were identified, but the study’s independent data and safety oversight board determined that the study did not reach its primary endpoint of preventing HIV.











“We are disappointed with this outcome and stand in solidarity with people and communities vulnerable to and affected by HIV.” Penny Heaton, MDhead of the global therapeutic area of ​​vaccines in Janssen’s research and development division, said in a press release. It was the latest HIV vaccine trial that was discontinued after an regimen in trials did not work.Janssen Phase 2 Imbokodo Trial Discontinued — To test a vaccine regimen similar to Mosaico in 2021, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Discontinued Phase 2b/3 clinical trial In early 2020, it was testing a regimen based on the only HIV vaccine combination under investigation Proven effective so far In large clinical studies. Stephen E.. Dr. Wallace, M.S.The director of external relations for the HIV Vaccine Trials Network (HVTN), which conducted the study, told Healio that the organization “does not currently have any HIV vaccine efficacy trials that it is recruiting in this area.” Both the Mosaico and Imbokodo studies are under follow-up, Wallace said. “In the coming weeks, (Mosaico) study participants will undergo a final study visit to learn which study arm they have been assigned to, have blood specimens taken for HIV diagnostic testing, and have vaccine-induced seropositivity and seroreactivity. Receive sexual information Receive counseling on HIV prevention options [be] A proper introduction was provided,” Wallace said. The study included approximately 3,900 people who had sex with cisgender men, transgender people, or both at more than 50 trial sites in Argentina, Brazil, Italy, Mexico, Peru, Poland, Puerto Rico, Spain, and the United States. of cisgender men and transgender people were included. Beginning in 2019 and completing vaccination in October 2022, participants received four doses of either placebo or a vaccine regimen containing a mosaic-based adenoviral serotype 26 vector over a period of one year, followed by two doses. administration included a mixture of soluble proteins. Since the completion of the study vaccine series, “the number of HIV infections has been similar between the vaccine and placebo groups in the study,” NIAID said in a statement, adding, “Mosaico’s findings support the progress of the Phase 2b Imbokodo clinical trial. It is in line with the An Imbokodo study that enrolled 2,637 women aged 18 to 35 from Malawi, Mozambique, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe estimated the efficacy of the tested vaccine to be 25.2%. “We remain steadfast in our commitment to advancing HIV innovation, and we hope the data from Mosaico will provide insight into future efforts to develop safe and effective vaccines. ‘ said Heaton. References:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.healio.com/news/infectious-disease/20230118/another-hiv-vaccine-fails-to-provide-protection-in-discontinued-trial The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos