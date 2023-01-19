Re: Managing Chronic Migraines





Dear Editor Until very recently, I would have shared Hovaguimian and Roth’s cautious optimism about the role of behavioral therapy in treating chronic migraine.[1] Sadly, however, no benefit was observed in people with chronic migraine in randomized controlled trials of supportive self-management programs for common chronic primary headache disorders, with or without medication overuse headache. did not.[2] At 1-year follow-up, including 396 participants with chronic migraine, the mean difference in Headache Impact Test-6 was -0.7 (95% confidence interval -1.97 to 0.65, P=0.325, intervention vs. control). between groups. The 95% confidence interval limits do not include a prespecified target effect size of 2.0 difference, effectively ruling out the possibility that the intervention has a worthwhile effect.[2] This was despite the intervention being rigorously designed, delivered to a high standard, and highly rated by participants.[3,4] Our current view is, before making positive recommendations for behavioral therapy for chronic migraine, how it can help people with chronic migraine to live a better life with their condition, and how new There is a need to better understand the evidence regarding the effectiveness of interventions. 1. Hovaguimian A, Roth J. Management of chronic migraine. BMJ. Oct 10, 2022;379:e067670. Doi: 10.1136/bmj-2021-067670.

2. Underwood M, Achana F, Karnes D, et al. A supportive self-management program for people with chronic headache and migraine: a randomized controlled trial and an economic evaluation. Neurology. 2022 Dec 16:10.1212/WNL.0000000000201518. Doi: 10.1212/WNL.0000000000201518. Online before printing.

3. Patel S, Achana F, Carnes D, et al Usual Care and Self-Management Support Programs vs Usual Care and Palliative Programs People with Chronic Headache Disorders: Randomized Controlled Trial Protocol (CHESS). BMJ Open. 2020-04-12;10(4):e033520. Doi: 10.1136/bmjopen-2019-033520. PMID: 32284387

4. Ellard DR, Nichols VP, Griffith FE, Underwood M, Taylor SJC. CHESS Team (Consortium). Chronic Headache Education and Self-Management Study (CHESS): Process Assessment. BMC Neurology. 2023-01-07;23(1):8. Doi: 10.1186/s12883-022-02792-1. PMID: 36609224

Competing Interests: Professor Underwood received grants as principal investigator and collaborator, and personal expenses from the National Institutes of Health, against arthritis, the Norwegian Medical Research Council, the Australian National Health and Medical Research Council, and Stryker Ltd. I am reporting a research grant as a collaborator. Prof. Ellard reports a grant from the National Institutes of Health as a Collaborative Investigator Prof. Sandhu reports a grant as a Principal Investigator and Joint National Institutes of Health. She is director of a limited company that provides pain management and other psychological services. Prof. Matharu received a collaborating grant from the National Institutes of Health, Advisory Board personal expenses and honoraria from Allergan, Advisory Board personal expenses and honoraria from Novartis, and Advisory Board Honors from Eli Lilly. We are reporting the personal expenses and honoraria of the meeting. Personal fees and honoraria for participating in advisory boards from TEVA, grants from Abbott, grants from Medtronic, grants from electroCore, advisory boards from Salvia, other than submitted work. Personal fees and honoraria for participating in. In addition, MSM has issued patent WO2018051103A1. Professor Taylor reports that the National Institutes of Health will fund the principal investigator and collaborators.

