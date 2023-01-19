Higher levels of omega-3 fatty acids in seafood are associated with lower risk of chronic kidney disease





A study published by the BMJ found that higher levels of omega-3 fatty acids in seafood were associated with a slightly lower risk of chronic kidney disease and a slower decline in kidney function. These associations were not seen with higher levels of plant-based omega-3 fatty acids. Although the magnitude of these associations was small, the findings support current clinical guidelines that recommend adequate consumption of seafood and fatty fish as part of a healthy dietary pattern, the researchers said. said. Chronic kidney disease (CKD) affects approximately 700 million people worldwide and can lead to kidney failure and death, so there is a need to identify factors that prevent its onset and progression. Animal studies suggest that omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids (n-3 PUFAs) may have beneficial effects on renal function, but evidence from studies in humans is limited. and relies primarily on dietary questionnaires, which can be prone to errors. To explore this further, an international team led by researchers from the George Institute for Global Health and the University of New South Wales pooled the results of 19 studies conducted in 12 countries by May 2020, n We examined associations between levels of -3 PUFA biomarkers. and the incidence of CKD in adults. Biomarkers included eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), docosapentaenoic acid (DPA), and alpha-linolenic acid (ALA). Seafood is the main dietary source of EPA, DHA, and DPA, and ALA is found primarily in plants (nuts, seeds, and leafy greens). CKD was confirmed to have an estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) <60 ml/min/1.73 m2. eGFR measures how well the kidneys are removing waste and excess water from the blood. The normal range is 90-120 ml/min/1.73 m2. Overall, 25,570 participants were included in the main analysis. Their mean age ranged from 49 to 77 years, and their mean baseline eGFR ranged from 76.1 to 99.8 mL/min/1.73 m2. Sixteen studies recruited men and women, and 15 studies recruited predominantly Caucasian participants. In total, 4,944 participants (19%) developed her CKD during her mean monitoring period of 11 years. After considering various factors such as age, gender, race, body mass index, smoking, alcohol consumption, physical activity, heart disease and diabetes, high levels of total seafood n-3 PUFAs were associated with moderate amounts (8 %). Lower risk of developing CKD. When participants were divided by n-3 PUFA levels, participants with the top quintile of total seafood n-3 PUFA levels were at increased risk of CKD compared with those with the bottom quintile. 13% lower. Higher levels of total seafood n-3 PUFAs, especially DHA, were also associated with slower year-on-year declines in eGFR. For example, the annual decline in eGFR was 0.07 mL/min/1.73 m2 lower in the quintile with the highest total seafood n-3 PUFA levels than in the quintile with the lowest. Plant-derived ALA levels were not associated with CKD. These are observational results, and the researchers acknowledge that differences in study design and methods may have influenced the results. cannot rule out the possibility that Nonetheless, after further analysis, the results were similar, showing age group (≤60 vs. ≥60 years), eGFR (60-89 vs. ≥90 mL/min/1.73 m2), Coronary heart disease at baseline, suggesting it will stand up to scrutiny. “While our findings do not prove a causal relationship between n-3 PUFAs in seafood and CKD risk, we do recommend the appropriate consumption of seafood as part of a healthy dietary pattern.” It supports and is consistent with current clinical guidelines for health foods,” they wrote. “Further randomized controlled trials are needed to evaluate the potential beneficial role of seafood n-3 PUFAs in the prevention and management of CKD,” they added. sauce: Journal reference: Bee, KL, and others. (2023) Association between omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids and the development of chronic kidney disease: a pooled analysis of 19 cohorts. BMJ. doi.org/10.1136/bmj-2022-072909.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230119/Higher-levels-of-omega-3-fatty-acids-in-seafood-associated-with-lower-risk-of-chronic-kidney-disease.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos