Probiotics may be a promising approach to MRSA treatment





Staphylococcus aureus It is recognized as one of the most important bacteria that cause disease in humans. It is the leading cause of skin and soft tissue infections. Infections with this pathogen are common in community-acquired and hospital-acquired settings. Treatment can be difficult due to multi-drug resistant strains such as MRSA (methicillin-resistant bacteria). Staphylococcus aureus). Now, in a new study by researchers at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), led by his NIH Senior Fellow at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), Michael Otto, Ph.D., using probiotics to control has been proven to do. Staphylococcus aureus Alternative to antibiotics – Safe and highly effective in phase II clinical trials. This research lancet microbe in an article titledPathogen-specific probiotics Staphylococcus aureus Decolonization in Thailand: A Phase II, Double-Blind, Randomized, Placebo-Controlled Trial“ “Decolonization is considered a valuable means of reducing Staphylococcus aureus infection rate,” the researchers wrote. “However, previous topical strategies targeting the nose and skin have met with little success, and oral antibiotic-based decolonization is not advisable due to the eradication of the microbiota and the development of antibiotic resistance.” previously stated that probiotics Bacillus subtilis greatly reduced Staphylococcus aureus Major intestinal colonization sites via specific bacterial interactions in mice.This study tested this probiotic approach to control Staphylococcus aureus human colonization. In a clinical trial conducted in Thailand, the research team tested whether this approach works in humans. They enrolled her 115 healthy participants. Staphylococcus aureusReceived by a group of 55 Bacillus subtilis Probiotics once daily for 4 weeks. A control group of 60 people received placebo. After 4 weeks, researchers Staphylococcus aureus Intestinal and nasal level. He observed 96.8% in the probiotic group, while no change was seen in the control group. Staphylococcus aureus Stool reduction and nasal 65.4% reduction. “The probiotics we use do not ‘kill’ Staphylococcus aureusbut it specifically and strongly reduces their ability to colonize,” said Otto. “We think we can target the ‘bad. Staphylococcus aureus while leaving the composition of the microflora intact. ” Researchers also Staphylococcus aureus intestinal bacteria exceeded Staphylococcus aureus The nose has been the focus of staphylococcal infection prevention research. This discovery Staphylococcus aureus Intestinal decrease. “Intestine Staphylococcus aureus Colonization has been apparent for decades, but was largely ignored by researchers because it was not a viable target for antibiotics. and suggest ways to reduce it effectively. Staphylococcus aureus You should also decisively rethink what you learned in textbooks. Staphylococcus aureus Colonization of the human body. ” Looking to the future, the researchers plan to continue their work by testing probiotics in larger, longer trials. The probiotics used are harmless and can be used for a long time.

