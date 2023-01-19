IL-6 inhibitor, antiplatelet agent improves survival in severe COVID-19 patients





Severely ill COVID-19 patients treated with interleukin-6 receptor antagonists were most likely to survive at 6 months among those who received one or more interventions in six treatment groups That’s what a large international study found. Research published in jamincluded 4,869 critically ill adults with COVID-19 enrolled at 197 facilities in 14 countries between March 9, 2020, and June 22, 2021; It was conducted as part of the Randomized Embedded Multifactorial Adaptation Platform (REMAP-CAP) trial. REMAP-CAP was initiated before the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 to evaluate treatments for severe pneumonia in pandemic and non-pandemic settings. Patients were randomized into six treatment groups: 2274 immunomodulators, convalescent plasma in 2011, 1557 antiplatelet therapy, 1033 anticoagulants, 726 antivirals, and 401. were given corticosteroids. Each group will include at least two interventions including controls. The primary outcome was 180-day survival, at which time 2590 patients, or 63.1%, were alive. Secondary endpoints were health-related quality of life and disability at 180 days. “Interleukin 6 receptor antagonists (tocilizumab and sarilumab) reduce mortality in critically ill patients with COVID-19. Improved survival is not associated with decreased quality of life or increased disability.” said corresponding author Dr. Alisa M. Higgins, School of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Monash University, Melbourne, Australia. contagion. Treatment with an IL-6 receptor antagonist and an antiplatelet agent had the highest chance of survival analyzed using a Bayesian partitioned index model. Compared with controls, the posterior probability of survival improvement at 6 months was greater than 99.9% for IL-6 receptor antagonists and greater than 95% for antiplatelets. Health-related quality of life was good for most patients in the study, although approximately one-third reported at least moderate impairment at 6 months. At 6 months, the odds of improving health-related quality of life were 87% for patients taking IL-6 receptor antagonists and 97.4% for antiplatelet agents. Higgins counted the findings related to antiplatelet drugs as a surprise. “Antiplatelet drugs have improved survival and quality of life. Antiplatelet drugs are currently not standard treatment for critically ill patients with COVID-19,” she said. “While this is an analysis of the secondary outcomes of her REMAP-CAP trial and the results are hypothetical, further research into the long-term benefits of antiplatelet treatment for this patient group is warranted.” there is.” Investigators reported no improvement in long-term outcomes between therapeutic anticoagulation, convalescent plasma, or lopinavir-ritonavir. Hydroxychloroquine was associated with worse outcome, with a posterior probability of harm of 96.9% for hydroxychloroquine and 96.8% for the combination of lopinavir-ritonavir and hydroxychloroquine. Corticosteroid use was discontinued early, but there was a modest chance of improving survival. Hydrocortisone could improve survival from 57.1% to 61.6%, depending on dose. “Investigators deserve the highest credit for carrying out broad and forward-thinking initiatives that have produced a wealth of evidence under intense pressure,” said Michael L. Barnett, M.D., M.S., Paul E. Sachs, M.D. writes: Related editorial comment. Limitations of this study included a significant amount of missing data on health-related quality of life and disability outcomes, which were not collected at all sites and because patients were critically ill. We were unable to collect a baseline. Also, this study was conducted when early variants of the virus were circulating and may not be generalizable to new phases of the pandemic. Next steps include “continued analysis of the long-term results of other therapies under investigation for the management of COVID-19 in critically ill patients and the use of antiplatelet agents in the management of critically ill patients with COVID-19. It includes further evaluation of the role,” said Higgins. Said.

