Study finds impact of traditional stroke risk factors on stroke risk diminishes over time





Analysis of data from approximately 30,000 adults with over 275,000 years of follow-up suggests the following risks: stroke Risk from traditional risk factors such as high blood pressure and diabetes may decrease with age. With support from the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke and the National Institute on Aging, an analysis of the REGARDS cohort returned results indicating that the impact of these risk factors may diminish over time. high blood pressure It reduces from an 80% increase in stroke risk in younger patients to a 50% increase in stroke risk in older patients when compared to patients without hypertension. “Hypertension and diabetes are two important risk factors for stroke that can be managed with medication to reduce a person’s risk,” said George Howard, Ph.D., principal investigator at the University of Alabama’s Birmingham School of Public Health. increase. in a statement“Our findings indicate that the association with stroke risk may be significantly lower with age, whereas other risk factors do not change with age. The differences mean that people’s judgments about whether they are at increased risk of stroke may differ by age.” As the population ages, a thorough understanding of the differences in relative risk imposed by the presence of various risk factors will have a significant impact on risk mitigation as health systems tackle this aging population. Become. With this in mind, Howard and a team of colleagues at the University of Alabama, Birmingham, have launched current research efforts with the aim of assessing the effects of hypertension, diabetes, smoking, atrial fibrillation, left ventricular hypertrophy, and cardiovascular disease. It has started. From the Reasons for Geographical and Racial Differences in Stroke (REGARDS) cohort, researchers identified 28,235 individuals for inclusion in the current analysis. These patients experienced a total of 1405 ischemic stroke events during a median follow-up of 11.3 years, with a total exposure of 276,074 person-years. For the purposes of the analysis, the investigators used both a proportional hazards analysis based on participants’ baseline age and a Poisson regression analysis based on age at exposure to estimate the association between stroke risk factors and stroke. . The researchers found that the age groups used in the proportional hazards analysis were defined as 45–64, 65–73, and >74 years, and the age groups for Poisson regression were 45–69, 70–79, and 80 years. age and older. For both analytical approaches used in this study, the results showed that the magnitude of the association with stroke incidence was higher than diabetes (decreased hazard or relative risk from ~2.0 in younger age groups to ~1.3 in older age group), heart disease disease (from ~2.0 to ~1.3), and hypertension (~1.80 to ~1.50) defined by a threshold of 140/90 mmHg. However, in contrast, no significant age-related differences were observed in the magnitude of the association with smoking, atrial fibrillation, or left ventricular hypertrophy. The researchers noted limitations within the study that clinicians should consider before overinterpreting the results, but the reduced magnitude of risk highlights the importance of treating and recognizing these risk factors. He pointed out that this is not a mitigation. “It is important to note that our results do not suggest that treatment of hypertension or diabetes becomes less important in older age,” Howard added. It is very important for human health, but it may also be wise for physicians to focus on managing age-related risk factors such as atrial fibrillation, smoking, and left ventricular hypertrophy.” This studyAge-related differences in the role of risk factors for ischemic strokewas published in Neurology.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hcplive.com/view/impact-traditional-stroke-risk-factors-stroke-risk-study-finds The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos