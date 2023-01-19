Lifestyle may influence dementia risk, but extent is overstated

Although many things can be done to reduce the risk of dementia, the condition is usually unpreventable.

Observational studies suggest that challenging the brain, such as through puzzles, may prevent dementia, but this is not proven. Getty Images/Issek

This week, the charity Alzheimer’s Research UK launched a campaign to tell people they can reduce their risk of Alzheimer’s disease. dementia However, the impact of such measures is uncertain and possibly exaggerated.

The charity’s advice is based in part on a 2020 report from a respected medical journal. lancetsummarized what we know dementia risk factorsA new campaign called . Think brain health checkIncludes standard lifestyle advice such as , healthy eating and avoidance smoking When exercising Dementia-specific procedures are regularly performed, such as wearing hearing aids and doing puzzles as needed.

The campaign acknowledges risk factors like ours Year When genetics I can’t change it, but it says I can change it diet And how we challenge our brains.

The online tool has changed since its launch on January 18th. The first version, used so frequently that the website struggled to meet demand, did not mention that some of the predispositions to dementia are lifestyle dependent – ​​”up to 40 percent.” ”. According to estimates for 2020The rest of our risk depends on which version of the many genes that are apparently immutable. I included the number % .

The campaign website also exaggerates the fact that all of the risk factors it highlights emerged from observational studies rather than the highest quality of medical evidence, randomized trials. Research can only show correlations between lifestyle factors and medical conditions, and cannot discover whether the former causes the latter.

These studies tend to be misleading as there may be a third factor behind both lifestyle and medical conditions. For dementia, that third factor might be income, for example. Dementia is more common among low-income individuals who tend to lead unhealthy lifestyles in many ways. This could be a true explanation for why some of the purported risk factors (such as certain diets) correlate with dementia.

Another possible explanation is that people with early cognitive decline may be less likely to engage in healthy habits such as exercise, socializing, and wearing hearing aids.

This is not to say that all 12 claimed risk factors are invalid. Lifestyle may play a role in dementia. Our personal risk of developing the condition by a certain age is decliningOur genes haven’t changed, so this drop must be due to a change in habits.

A spokeswoman for Alzheimer’s Research UK said several public health bodies have recommended some of the 12 tips to lower the risk of dementia, including avoiding smoking and eating healthily. I’m here. Included in the 2015 report by NICEthe Medical Guidelines Authority for England and Wales.

But I doubt all 12 tips are equally related. We have not yet been able to find out which of the many lifestyle factors should be credited for the ongoing reduction in individual dementia risk.

They are probably blood vessel promoting, heart Health such as avoiding smoking and exercise. There are several different types of dementia, a type of vascular dementia caused by damage to blood vessels in the brain, Most risks reducedthe risk of developing the most common forms of dementia, Alzheimer’s diseasenot so much.

Of these vascular-related risk factors, hypertension seems particularly likely to be the true cause of dementia. According to a 2021 study This is a relatively new method of investigating medical conditions using random genetic variations to mimic randomized trials.

That same study also found that cholesterol levels and high blood sugar levels may not be the cause of dementia but may be correlated with increased risk. , suggesting that hyperglycemia may also be a risk.

Other questionable guidance in campaigns is that there are no safes. alcohol drinking level, Observational studies have shown that light drinking is associated with a lower risk of dementia.

The 12 tips are described as “simple rules for improving brain health,” as if their effectiveness is beyond doubt.

In response, Alzheimer’s Research UK Chief Medical Officer Jonathan Shotwhich defended the campaign, said the charity was asked by the public for advice on prevention and offered it. It’s not perfect science and we don’t claim it is,” the spokesperson added.

It’s understandable that people want to do whatever they can to avoid dementia, but it’s true that no one wants to be misunderstood.