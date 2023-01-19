Too much of this bacteria in your nose can make allergy symptoms worse.





A type of bacteria that is present in excess in the nasal passages of hay fever sufferers may exacerbate symptoms. Hay fever occurs when allergens such as pollen or mold trigger an inflammatory response in the nasal passages, causing itching, sneezing, and a runny nose. The researchers analyzed the composition of the microbial population in 55 of his noses with hay fever and 105 of his noses without. There was less diversity in the nasal microbiomes of people with hay fever. many of the bacterial species called Streptococcus salivariusthe team will report online on January 12 natural microbiology. Science news headlines in your inbox Headlines and summaries of the latest Science News articles. Delivered to your email inbox every Thursday. Thank you for signing up! A problem occurred while signing up. S. salivarius According to Michael Otto, a molecular microbiologist at the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in Bethesda, Maryland, the noses of allergy sufferers contained 17 times more than the noses of non-allergy people.Allergic symptoms. In laboratory experiments with cells exposed to allergens lining the respiratory tract, S. salivarius Promoted cellular production of proteins that promote inflammation. and it turned out S. salivarius I really like runny nose. One of the most noticeable and unpleasant symptoms of hay fever is the overproduction of nasal discharge. Researchers S. salivarius It binds very well to allergen-exposed and mucus-laden airway lining cells. This is better than comparison bacteria that are also present in the nose. Close contact seems to make a difference.it means the substance above S. saliva Surfaces that can cause inflammation are common with many bacteria, but close enough to affect cells, says Otto. hay fever, which one Disrupts daily life and interferes with sleepis estimated to affect 30% of adults in the United States. The new study opens the door to “future research targeting this bacterium” as a potential treatment for hay fever, says doctors who study immunology and allergy at Chicago’s Rush University Medical Center. Mahboobeh Mahdavinia, a researcher, said: But any treatment would need to avoid harming the “good” bacteria that live in the nose, says Madavinia, who was not involved in the study. protein on S. salivarius Surfaces that are important for their ability to adhere to mucus-coated cells may provide targets, says Otto. Bacteria bind to proteins called mucins in slimy mucus.by knowing more S. salivarius The surface protein may be able to devise “specific ways to block its adhesion.”

