ADHD traits are more associated with anxiety and depression than autism traits





Funding for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and concurrent psychological research is scarce compared to the funding generated for research in autism.

Data from the Universities of Bath, Bristol, Cardiff and King’s College London show that attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) predicts worse mental health than other neurodevelopmental disorders such as autism. scientific report. Mental health and ADHD severity share a direct relationship. The stronger a person’s ADHD traits are, the more likely they are to experience severe mental health symptoms. However, research and funding for this condition appear to be lacking. “Evidence that ADHD is not just a childhood condition but persists throughout life suggests that the research agenda should be adjusted to better understand ADHD in adulthood,” press release. ADHD is a neurodevelopmental disorder that affects 3% to 9% of the world. It is characterized by an inability to pay attention and/or hyperactivity and impulsivity, and affects the mental health of patients. said to affect both and adults. Previous studies have explored the impact of autism on depression, anxiety and quality of life more than on ADHD. Studies show that this makes it difficult for people with ADHD to access effective psychological and clinical care. “Scientists have long known that autism is associated with anxiety and depression, but ADHD has been somewhat neglected.” We also struggle to statistically separate the importance of ADHD and autism for mental health outcomes due to their high frequency of occurrence.” The researchers aimed to measure the extent to which ADHD personality traits influence mental health decline, including autism symptoms. A large, nationally representative sample of British adults was assembled by completing a standard questionnaire. Researchers used analytical techniques and computerized simulations to find stronger associations between ADHD personality and anxiety disorders and depression than between autistic traits and anxiety/depression incidence. Their findings were confirmed with 100% “recall”. Shah stresses that more research is needed to understand the relationship between ADHD and worsening mental health. Hargaitai echoes these sentiments and hopes that increased awareness of the link between ADHD and anxiety/depression will provide additional resources to help individuals with ADHD manage their mental health. I have high hopes. “This is a first step toward recognizing the broader impact of unmanaged and untreated ADHD,” said Tony Floyd, CEO of the ADHD Foundation, The Neurodiversity Foundation, in a press release. “We hope this study will lead to more research being commissioned in this area, and we hope it will make a difference in the design and delivery of health services.” reference University of Bath. The link between mental health and ADHD is strong, so why aren’t we paying attention? News release. January 16, 2023. Accessed January 17, 2023. https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/976614

