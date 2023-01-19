Higher Prostate Cancer Mortality Among Black Men Related to Social Determinants of Health





A new study suggests that social determinants of health are the leading cause of excess prostate cancer mortality among black men in the United States. In a meta-analysis of 47 studies, investigators compared prostate cancer-specific mortality and overall survival among 176,028 black men and 843,880 white men (median age, 66.4 years). In studies that accounted less for social determinants of health, black patients had a significantly increased risk of death specific to prostate cancer by 29% compared with white patients. Randy A. Vince Jr, MD, MS, of University Hospitals, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio, and his colleagues reported JAMA network opened. However, in a study that largely accounts for social determinants of health, black patients had a significant 14% reduction in prostate cancer-specific mortality risk compared to white patients. Researchers scored studies into high (>10 points), moderate (5-9 points), and low (<5 points) groups based on fitness level and description of social determinants of health variables . These variables included income and neighborhood factors such as insurance status, income status, and geography. It also included age, comorbidities, degree of illness, "fair and harmonious" insurance benefits that provide access to standard care, and receiving standardized care. keep reading Dr. Vince’s team found that black men with prostate cancer in the U.S. suffer from reduced access to health care, reduced PSA screening, financial insecurity, non-guideline-compliant cancer care, increased comorbidities, and lack of explained that they tend to experience health disparities such as treatment comorbidities, lower morbidity. Prohibition of curative treatments and reduced access to large centers. In a meta-analysis of 36 studies, researchers also found no significant differences in overall survival between black and white patients. had intermediate (44.4%) or high (41.7%) scores for “Our results complement previous studies showing that black men have similar or better prostate cancer outcomes when access to care is equal and treatment is standardized for all patients.” ,” Dr. Vince’s team wrote. Disclosures: Some study authors have declared affiliations with biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and/or device companies. See original references for a complete list of author disclosures. reference Vince Jr RA, Jiang R, Bank M, etc. Evaluation of Social Determinants of Health and Prostate Cancer Outcomes in Black and White Patients: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis. JAMA net openPublished online January 11, 2023. doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2022.50416

