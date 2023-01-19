AAP Pediatric Obesity Guidelines on Surgery, Treatment Attract Scrutiny

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends early and aggressive treatment for obese children, including surgery and weight-loss drugs.

This guidance has come under scrutiny from proponents who claim it contributes to weight stigma and may encourage eating disorders.

They also argue that it is impossible to know the long-term effects of these weight loss interventions on young children.

Faith Anne Heeren vividly remembers the day she first noticed her weight.

I was in first grade. A nurse came to her private school in North Carolina to practice vitals, including weighing her in front of her entire class.

From the back of the line, Heeren watched as each classmate stepped on the scale. After it was her turn, she suddenly felt her hand grabbed her own arm and dragged her out of her classroom.

“They took me to a private room and told me that if I didn’t focus on my weight, I was at risk for all these health problems,” said the 25-year-old, who lives in Gainesville, Florida. Heeren said, “My parents sent me home after a traumatic experience where my weight was used against me.”

Over the next 10 years, her mother took her to countless medical facilities for help, but they were always met with varying responses: “eat less, move more.” Ultimately, when she was 15, Heeren became one of the first girlfriends in her teens to undergo weight loss surgery.

last week, American Academy of Pediatrics Issues First Comprehensive Guidance We recommend early and aggressive treatment in children as young as 2 years of age for the assessment and treatment of childhood obesity. new guidance doctor is We may prescribe weight-loss drugs to obese children over the age of 12, and recommend weight-loss surgery to severely obese teens over the age of 13, but the circumstances vary.

Dr. Sandra Hassink, co-author of the guidelines and medical director of the AAP Institute for Healthy Childhood Weight, said in a statement:

The procedure changed Heeren’s life, but mentors and other experts continued to scrutinize it, claiming it fostered weight stigma and may promote eating disorders. I’m here. They also criticize the guidelines. There are no long-term data on how weight loss drugs and surgeries affect children and teens.

Although the American Medical Association recognizes obesity as a disease, many fat acceptance advocates argue that excess weight is not a disease in and of itself.

“Fat is not as unhealthy as it is portrayed by mainstream medical institutions,” said Tigress Osborn, president of the National Association to Advance Fat Acceptance. “There is good reason to ask a lot of questions about what motivates the industry and institutions to keep up the fat-lethal narrative.”

Proponents fear new guidance will foster weight stigma and stigma

According to the AAP, more than 14.4 million children and teens in the United States are affected by obesity.

For obese youth, body mass index – A measure of body size based on height and weight calculations – 95th percentile and above For children of the same age and sex. At that level or above 120%, the child becomes severely obese.

The AAP guidelines have a section highlighting stigma and prejudice, encouraging providers to address and mitigate their own biases before discussing treatment options with patients and families.

“We know that excess weight can be associated with health conditions, and we have an obligation to identify and manage it,” said the chair of the AAP’s Obesity Division, which helped develop the new guidelines. Dr. Sarah Armstrong said. “At the same time, we don’t want to blame children or their parents for being inherently pathological.”

Diabetes in children is projected to skyrocket. Can it be prevented?

Teens and Surgery:Some experts believe more needs to be done

Health experts argue that classifying obesity as a disease can reduce undue stigma. Weight is a personal and moral failureBut even after the AMA officially designated obesity as a disease in 2013, one study found that about two-thirds of Americans reported experiencing weight stigma from their doctors. .

People with high internalized weight bias are more likely to avoid health care, have less frequent health check-ups, and are also reported to have lower quality health care. According to a 2021 report published in the peer-reviewed journal PLOS One.

Although the data reflect adults only, Osborne argues that calling obesity a disease is stigmatizing and that the new guidelines put children at risk of experiencing weight bias. Weight bias is defined as “negative attitudes, beliefs, judgments, stereotypes, and discriminatory behaviors” directed at people because of their weight. Obesity Action Coalition.

“I can’t help but blame this advice even more on fat kids,” she said. Having one does not make children less stigmatized.

Ragen Chastain, a board-certified patient advocate and medical researcher in Los Angeles, received calls from parents worried about how the guidelines would affect their overweight children.

“A lot of panic, a lot of fear,” said Chastain, who also writes the blog Dances with Fat. “They went through this when they were kids, they know how much it hurt them, and they fear it will happen to their children.”

Americans don’t choose to be fat: Many people live in a system they cannot control.

Despite having weight loss surgery at a young age, Heeren said she still experiences weight gain at the clinic. are clamoring for what they are doing to manage their weight.

She believes increased education about obesity and related treatments, especially in medical schools and clinical settings, can help combat weight stigma and stigma.

“I’ve never been socially accepted to be skinny, but I still love my body and appreciate what it is and what it does for me. You have to,” said Heeren. “My treatments have actually made me feel most comfortable with my body.”

“Recipe for Eating Disorders”

In the new guidelines, the AAP acknowledges that “obese adolescents may engage in unhealthy practices for weight loss,” and reminds readers of previous guidelines for preventing, identifying, and managing eating disorders. Introducing. According to his AAP’s Adolescent Committee, which created the Academy’s Eating Disorder Guidance, eating disorder experts played a role in developing the guidelines. The guidelines also provide resources for screening for eating disorders in teenagers and obese children.

However, some argue that AAP instruction for children as young as 2 years old can ruin their relationship with food and exercise without giving them the opportunity to develop intuitive eating skills.

“These guidelines set the recipe for eating disorders to thrive,” says Alexis, psychologist, certified eating disorder expert, and author of “Diet Free Revolution.” Conason said.

“When we take oversized children and tell medical professionals that something is wrong with their bodies, they can go through a difficult lifelong journey with food and eating disorders. I have.

Studies suggest that overweight young adults are more likely to be diagnosed with or report eating disorders such as binge eating, vomiting, skipping meals, or using laxatives. increase. A 2018 study published in the Journal of General Internal Medicine.

“There is a great deal of concern that teaching children to use food and movement as a way to manipulate their bodies is the beginning of an eating disorder,” Chastain said. It’s not connected, but all eating disorders start with diet.”

Other research shows Controlled treatment of obesity may reduce the risk of developing an eating disorder or an eating disorder.

Heeren recalls how her own problematic relationship with food emerged after lack of clinical guidance. Her mother asked her health care provider for help, but she was told, “Stop giving her daughter cookies at dinner.”

“My mother spent a lot of time and energy searching for resources, trying to find ways to make food without adding sugar,” Heeren said. “We were monitoring it, but there was no clinical help.”

Obesity drugs and surgery lack long-term data in children and adolescents

Proponents argue that the AAP should not make recommendations involving weight-loss drugs or surgery without follow-up data for more than 3 to 5 years in children and adolescents. It’s impossible to know the long-term effects of these weight-loss interventions, especially in young children, Chastain said.

last fall, Pharmaceutical Company Novo Nordisk Announces Latest Clinical Trial Results To assess the efficacy of the weight loss drug semaglutide marketed under the brand name Wegovy. As a result, adolescents who injected the drug weekly lost an average of 14.7% of their initial body weight, while those who received placebo injections gained 2.7% of their initial body weight. patients taking the drug typically lose 5% to 12% of their body weight on average.

Weight loss in 2023:Treatment is on the brink of transformation

However, the researchers stopped reporting results at 68 weeks.As with any weight loss method, most of the participants probably Experience weight recovery.

She worries that this could lead to harmful weight recycling. It can make things worse, she argues.

“We are allowing this decision to be made with little long-term data, and those who are not successful are often accused of lacking experience,” said Chastain. “They stop reporting and accessing care because they are ashamed of not getting the results they want.”

Weight loss surgery has several more years of data. Severely obese teenagers aged 13 to 19 years showed improvements in body weight, cardiometabolic health, and weight-related quality of life 3 years after surgery. A 2016 study published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

“We don’t know much about what happens when individuals are treated with these drugs for years, years, or even decades.” Academic Stefater-Richards said:

Experts say obesity, if left untreated, can lead to serious short- and long-term health problems, including cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and depression.

Nearly 10 years after the surgery, Heeren has experienced no long-term effects from bariatric surgery. Although she reports that she has regained some weight, she says obesity is a chronic disease that requires caution even after her bariatric surgery.

“Being a person living with obesity is tough,” she said. “It never really goes away.”

Follow Adrianna Rodriguez on Twitter: @AdriannaUSAT.

Health and patient safety coverage on USA TODAY is made possible in part by a grant from the Masimo Foundation for Ethics, Innovation and Competition in Healthcare. The Masimo Foundation does not provide editorial opinion.