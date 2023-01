Winter foods that increase good cholesterol

Pectin, which is abundant in apples, lowers LDL and increases HDL. A normally resting body craves calorie-dense foods to keep warm as a result of a drop in body temperature. As such, the winter months are notorious for binge eating. All these luxuries of indulging in delicious food and drink can raise cholesterol levels. Although high cholesterol can occur in families, it is often caused by poor lifestyle decisions and is both treatable and preventable. Medication can all help lower high cholesterol. Read on as we share winter foods to boost HDL. Here are some winter foods that can help boost your good cholesterol in the winter. 1. Apple Pectin, which can lower LDL cholesterol and increase the ratio of LDL to HDL, is a key ingredient in this refreshing fruit. Apples are also rich in polyphenols. Additionally, one study found that these polyphenols may improve arterial inflammation and clogging by preventing the oxidation of LDL cholesterol. 2. Nuts Nuts such as Brazil nuts, almonds, pistachios, and peanuts, which are technically legumes, are rich in heart-healthy fats. It also contains a lot of what is called dietary fiber and plant sterols. Plant sterols prevent the body from absorbing cholesterol. Remember that nuts contain a lot of calories. 3. Berries Antioxidants such as anthocyanins, phenolic acids, stilbenes, tannins and carotenoids, which are abundant in strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, blackberries and cranberries, have been linked to reducing inflammation and improving cholesterol levels. 4. Leafy vegetables Dark leafy greens help the body eliminate more harmful cholesterol by binding to bile acids, significantly improving the ratio of HDL to LDL. Lutein, an antioxidant proven to prevent cholesterol from sticking to artery walls, may be responsible for this benefit. 5. Banana The potassium and fiber in bananas can lower cholesterol and blood pressure. I’m here. 6. Pomegranate Pomegranate juice contains antioxidants, especially polyphenols. Pomegranate juice has more antioxidants per volume than many other fruit juices. One of the many cardioprotective effects that antioxidants are known to provide is the reduction of low-density lipoprotein (LDL, or “bad”) cholesterol. 7. Cauliflower Cauliflower is full of plant sterols, a type of lipid that helps prevent the intestine from absorbing cholesterol. It has vitamin K. 8. Fatty fish Eating fish two or three times a week lowers LDL in two different ways by replacing meat with fish, which contains LDL-raising saturated fat and LDL-lowering omega-3 fatty acids. In addition to lowering blood triglycerides, omega-3 fatty acids prevent the heart from forming irregular heart rhythms. Be careful with these foods if you have high bad cholesterol. HDL-rich foods also help reduce bad cholesterol. Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides general information only. It is not a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a professional or family doctor for more information. NDTV is not responsible for this information. Featured video of the day WATCH: Two female cops fight off armed bank robbers in Bihar

