Vaccinated SARD patients are less likely to have prolonged COVID-19 symptoms







Source/Disclosure

The issuer:

Disclosure: Patel reports that he is a consultant for FVC Health. See research for relevant financial disclosures of all other authors.





Add topic to email alert

Get an email when new articles are posted Enter your email address to receive an email when new articles are posted . ” data-action=”subscribe”> Subscribe

Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us [email protected] . back to helio Data show that patients with systemic autoimmune rheumatic disease who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are less likely to have long-lasting COVID symptoms compared to unvaccinated patients. “This study was derived from a prospective cohort of patients with rheumatic disease and COVID-19 and evaluated the clinical course of COVID-19 and the results of multiple patient reports.” Naomi Patel, MD A doctor in the department of rheumatology, allergy and immunology at Massachusetts General Hospital told Helio.





Data show that SARD patients who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are less likely to have long-lasting COVID symptoms compared to unvaccinated patients.



“Much of our group’s previous research has focused on the severity of the acute phase of COVID-19,” added Patel. “Nowadays, as the focus of many people shifts and incorporates, Long-term symptoms of COVID-19which is an area where there is little to no data in people with rheumatic diseases. Study the impact of COVID-19 vaccination prolonged COVID symptoms In patients with systemic autoimmune rheumatic disease (SARD), Patel and colleagues conducted a prospective study within the Mass General Brigham hospital system. They identified his SARD patient in the hospital system who had a positive COVID-19 test result between March 1, 2020 and July 8, 2022. Then on a rolling basis. A variable of interest to researchers was vaccination status. Patients were documented as fully vaccinated, partially vaccinated, or unvaccinated at the onset of COVID-19 infection. The primary outcome was the presence of acute sequelae of COVID-19. This was defined as persistent symptoms that remained present on day 28 post-infection. Additionally, the researchers analyzed acute sequelae at 90 days post-infection as a secondary endpoint. Other outcomes included scores for pain, fatigue and functional status. A total of 280 patients were included in the analysis, of which 11% were unvaccinated, 48% were partially vaccinated, and 41% were fully vaccinated. The most frequently expressed SARDs were inflammatory arthritis, seen in 59% of included patients, and connective tissue disease, seen in 24% of included patients. There were 116 breakthrough his COVID-19 infections among vaccinated patients and 164 non-breakthrough cases. According to the researchers who published the findings, A Chronicle of Rheumatic Disease, patients who were vaccinated and developed a breakthrough infection had more symptom-free days throughout the follow-up period (+21.4 days; 95% CI, 0.95 to 41.91). In addition, vaccinated patients were less likely to have acute sequelae at 28 days (adjusted OR = 0.49; 95% CI, 0.29-0.83) and 90 days (adjusted OR = 0.1; 95% CI, 0.04-0.22). The odds were shown to be low. “Among those who did develop acute sequelaeOverall severity was similar with and without breakthrough infection, but people who had been vaccinated before infection had less pain and fatigue after infection. To better assess this question, future studies will assess differences in acute sequelae by vaccination status during periods when a single variant predominates. can.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.healio.com/news/rheumatology/20230118/vaccinated-patients-with-sards-less-likely-to-exhibit-lingering-covid19-symptoms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos