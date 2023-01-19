Research suggests that GM bacteria can fight antibiotic resistance.drug resistance





Genetically modified bacteria could be used to treat refractory pulmonary infections. antibiotic resistance. Studies in mice have shown that reengineered bacteria can be used to target drug-resistant infections, making them more susceptible to otherwise ineffective antibiotics. Dr. Maria Luc, a senior author at Catalonia International University, described the treatment as “a battering ram that surrounds antibiotic-resistant bacteria.” “This treatment perforates the cell wall, providing an important gateway for antibiotics to enter the source of the infection and clear the infection,” Lluch said. “We believe this is a promising new strategy to address a leading cause of death in hospitals.” A study conducted at the Center for Genome Regulation in Barcelona found that a bacteria-based treatment doubled the survival rate of mice compared to using no treatment. A single high-dose treatment showed no signs of pulmonary toxicity. Once treatment was complete, her immune system eliminated the modified bacteria in four days. The threat of antibiotic-resistant infections is growing, killing at least 1.27 million people each year. According to figures released this monthTherefore, alternative treatments are urgently needed.Latest work continues Last year’s clinical breakthroughs In using modified viruses known as phages to attack bacterial infections. The latest treatments are Pseudomonas aeruginosaBacteria form biofilms, which can lead to intractable infections. They attach to surfaces within the body and form impenetrable structures that are out of reach of antibiotics. Biofilms can also grow on the surface of endotracheal tubes used by critically ill patients who require mechanical ventilation to breathe. This causes ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP). This is a condition that affects one in four of her patients who require intubation and about half of those who have been intubated due to her severe Covid-19. VAP kills her one in eight of her patients. Research published in journals nature biotechnologya genetically engineered version of mycoplasma pneumoniaremoves its ability to cause disease (mild respiratory illness) and reuses it to produce toxins designed to kill or inhibit its growth Pseudomonas aeruginosaThe team plans to do further research before proceeding to clinical trials. In the future, we envision using a nebulizer to deliver the treatment, allowing patients to inhale a mist of bacteria.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/society/2023/jan/19/gm-bacteria-could-combat-antibiotic-resistance-study-suggests The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos