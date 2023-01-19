Women who survive cancer have a faster decline in physical function







Cespedes Feliciano reports grants from NCI and the National Institute on Aging during research.



Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us [email protected] . back to helio Key Findings: Decline in physical function, an important marker of aging, occurred earlier in postmenopausal female survivors of all types of cancer after cancer treatment.

Five years after their cancer diagnosis, cancer survivors remained at lower levels of physical functioning than women who did not have cancer. Women who are postmenopausal cancer survivors experience faster declines in physical function than postmenopausal women who have never had cancer, according to a study published in . JAMA Oncology. The findings, the researchers concluded, point to the need for rehabilitation programs to help cancer survivors regain strength and mobility.

The results of the study showed that postmenopausal female cancer survivors had a faster decline in physical function than women who did not have cancer. Source: Adobe Stock

Basis and method “Previous research has shown that cancer and its treatments can accelerate the biological processes associated with cancer. aging,” Elizabeth M. Cespedes Feliciano, ScD, SM, A research scientist at Kaiser Permanente North California’s research department told Healio. “We were able to use data collected through Landmark’s long-running national women’s health initiative. [WHI] The study, which began in 1991, will examine the trajectory of physical function (an important marker of aging) in women with and without cancer, similar to data from the WHI Life and Longevity After Cancer study. This resource allowed us to identify the effects of cancer and its treatments on aging. ” Elizabeth M. Cespedes Feliciano The researchers compared breast (n = 5,989), colorectal (n = 1,352), endometrial (n = 960) or lung cancers (n = 902) included in the WHI between 1993 and 1998 with Comparison with 45,358 women who had never had cancer. Investigators will match each survivor with up to five controls based on age, year of enrollment, and study arm. Primary outcomes included self-reported physical function trajectories. Higher scores on a scale of 0 to 100 indicate better physical function via the RAND Short Form 36 scale. Estimated from a linear mixed-effects model with slope change at diagnosis and 1 year after diagnosis. result Researchers bodily functions Reduction occurred faster after cancer treatment among survivors of all types of cancer. Notably, they observed variations related to cancer location and treatment received. Short-term decline in physical function within 1 year after cancer diagnosis appears to be most severe in women with localized cancer (5.3 points per year) [95% CI, 6.4 to 4.3] 2.8 points per year [95% CI, -3.4 to 2.3] for localized breast cancer) and women with localized endometrial cancer who received systemic therapy (7.9 points per year) [95% CI, 12.2 to 3.6] on chemotherapy; 3.1 points per year [95% CI, 6 to 0.3] Radiation therapy only; 2.6 points per year [95% CI, 4.2 to 1] neither treatment). “Shortly after being diagnosed with cancer, there was a sharp decline, probably related to treatment, and then physical function continued to decline, but more gradually,” Cespedes Feliciano said. We also found a persistent decline in physical functioning: when we looked at cancer survivors five years after their cancer diagnosis, they found that they had more physical functioning than women who had not had cancer. The level was still low.” implication Cespedes-Feliciano told Healio that the findings support the need for more research on cancer survivorship and for the best ways to help cancer patients maintain their physical function. “People with reduced physical function are at higher risk of falls and have more difficulty performing daily tasks. It is more difficult for them to live independently,” she said. “Today, cancer survivorship programs often include rehabilitation and exercise programs. It is important to determine whether the biological mechanisms and accelerated aging that will help identify women most likely to benefit from in-treatment cancer rehabilitation programs and interventions to reduce the effects of aging. We want to identify early predictors.” For more information: Elizabeth M. Cespedes Feliciano, ScD, SM, Please contact [email protected]

