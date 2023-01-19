About half a million people were denied antihypertensive treatment during the pandemic





New hypertension diagnoses need to keep up, researchers suggest, as nearly half a million patients may not have started treatment to lower their blood pressure during the pandemic. An analysis of prescribing data for England, Scotland and Wales from March 2020 to July 2021 showed that 491,306 fewer people than expected started taking antihypertensive medications. By the first half of 2021, an average of 27,070 people started taking antihypertensive medications each month, compared to prescription rates in 2019. During the same time period, 16,744 fewer people started monthly statins. In these “missing” patients, if hypertension remains untreated for the rest of their lives, it could lead to more than 13,500 additional cases. cardiovascular eventsthe researchers reported in natural medicine. Figures show some recovery in medication dispensation from initial declines after initial lockdowns, but prescribing analysis suggests initial detection of cardiovascular risk factors has not returned to pre-pandemic levels. doing. In contrast, the use of pharmacotherapy to treat type 2 diabetes In the first half of 2021, the number of monthly patients increased by 623the analysis showed. This may reflect increased awareness of type 2 diabetes, either a risk factor for Covid or a rise in new-onset diseases in the population, the researchers suggest. are doing. They said diabetes diagnoses may have “caught up” after the initial decline. The findings highlight the need for the NHS to identify and treat people with hypertension, they concluded. identify a person missed hypertension treatment They estimate that the total number of cardiovascular events will drop to just over 2,700 within five years. Lead Research Professor Reecha Sofat, Associate Director of the BHF Data Science Center at the University of Liverpool, said: “The NHS has already taken important and aggressive steps to identify people with high blood pressure as early as possible. “However, this focus must be maintained long-term to prevent an increase in heart attacks and strokes. This adds to a healthcare system that is already under extreme pressure.” Although the findings focus on the UK, the situation is likely to reflect other similar health economies and that, if not addressed, it will “cast a sobering picture of CVD health in the years to come.” will be,” they write. “Despite the excellent work by NHS staff, our data show that we have not identified people with cardiovascular risk factors in the same proportions as before the pandemic,” said Professor Sofat. “Early detection of these risk factors and initiation of medications where appropriate is critical to managing them.This will help more people avoid preventable heart attacks and strokes. It will help you live longer and healthier.” Professor Azeem Majid, Professor of Primary Care and Public Health, Imperial College London, said: “For example, there is debate about pausing the QOF to allow more focus in acute conditions. “We have to deal with not only long-term problems, but also deep problems. It is therefore imperative that the NHS has the resources to do this to prevent long-term problems from accumulating.

