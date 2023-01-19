A new treatment strategy reduces the risk of colorectal cancer recurrence by 28%.Colorectal cancer





Giving bowel cancer patients preoperative chemotherapy reduces the risk of recurrence by 28%, according to results of a study hailed by experts as “excellent.” One in three patients diagnosed with the disease will relapse after surgery, a figure described as “too high” by cancer experts who have spent years searching for new treatment strategies. . In the UK, one person dies every 30 minutes from colon cancer. However, a clinical trial found that giving chemotherapy before surgery for early-stage bowel cancer reduced the chances of the disease coming back by 28%. Hundreds of thousands of patients around the world could benefit from breakthrough results each year, according to experts. This study was published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.. “It’s great to see such positive results from this robust study that we have been following with great interest,” said Genevieve Edwards, Chief Executive Officer of Bowel Cancer UK. said. “This is great news that has the potential to make a real difference in the lives of the thousands of people diagnosed with early-stage colorectal cancer each year.” Foxtrot Led by the Universities of Birmingham and Leeds and funded by Cancer Research UK, the trial enrolled 1,053 patients at 85 hospitals in the UK, Denmark and Sweden. Chemotherapy is usually given after surgery to kill any stray cancer cells that may cause the disease to come back. But under the new regime, the patient will have her 6 weeks of chemotherapy, surgery, and he will have 18 weeks of chemotherapy. During the study, the first group of patients received 6 weeks of chemotherapy, followed by surgery and 18 weeks of chemotherapy. A second group received the usual treatment for intestinal cancer, also known as colon cancer, with surgery followed by 24 weeks of chemotherapy. Patients who received chemotherapy before surgery were much less likely to have their cancer come back. Scientists believe this new approach could be adopted worldwide. NHS and in countries around the world. Dr Laura Magill, Associate Professor at Birmingham Clinical Hospital, said: trial unit. Jeff Hoggard, from Leeds, who participated in the trial, said he was “hugely shocked” when he was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016. . Hoggard explained that having chemotherapy before and after surgery is “challenging.” Brain fog and exhaustion plagued him, he added. “The support of friends, family and the local church kept me going. They were a constant source of strength. “In the end, it was all worth it. There have been no complications since the surgery, and months and years later, there have been no signs of cancer. Six years later, I am back to living a full life.” rice field.” Professor Matthew Seymour of the University of Leeds says timing is “everything” when it comes to treating bowel cancer. “The simple act of giving chemotherapy before rather than after surgery has some surprising results. Expanding this treatment around the world, including in low- and middle-income countries, could transform cancer care and save thousands of lives. “

