Health
Exercise may be the source of youth • Earth.com
Imagine being able to reverse the effects of aging simply by exercising. Journal of Physiologysuggesting that exercise may actually make muscle cells in laboratory mice more youthful and help ameliorate the adverse effects of aging in humans.
The aging process involves predictable and progressive cellular changes. Cells express different patterns of genes during their lifetime. These expression patterns (epigenetics) are unique to each stage of cell lifespan, from young to old, making it easy to determine cell age. Older cells are less able to regenerate, have shorter telomeres, and an increased number of dysfunctional mitochondria. Ultimately, these accumulation states lead to loss of cellular function and cell death.
However, it is possible to rejuvenate and “rejuvenate” aging cells. For example, a human egg may be over 30 years old before he is fertilized. At that point, they are reprogrammed to form large numbers of pluripotent cells that give rise to new individuals with “young” cells.
Scientists initially believed that many genetic factors were involved in this rewinding of time, but in 2006, a study by Dr. Kazutoshi Yamanaka and Dr. Shinya Yamanaka found that only four types of genetic factors were involved. It has been shown that cells can be used to reprogram cells in this way.named master gene Oct3/4, Klf4, Sox2 When c-Myc, often abbreviated as OCDThese four reprogramming factors are often called Yamanaka factors.
Four protein transcription factors can convert highly specialized cells (such as skin cells) back into stem cells in a younger, more adaptable state. Dr. Shinya Yamanaka was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 2012 for this discovery. Subsequent studies showed that induction of Yamanaka factor systemically in rodents at appropriate doses ameliorated hallmarks of aging by resetting gene expression patterns so that cells mimic those of more youthful cells. showed what it can do.
It has long been established that exercise has beneficial effects on people in terms of increasing bone and muscle strength, improving mobility and endurance, and reducing the risk of heart disease, diabetes and high blood pressure. But now it seems that exercise also helps rejuvenate the epigenetic nature of cells. Building muscle during exercise was guaranteed. I had a genetic age.
Based on these findings, the authors of the current study decided to compare the epigenetic (gene expression) profiles of skeletal muscle fibers in late-life exercise-allowed and overexpressed mice. OCD with their muscles, not only, but also in genetically modified mice that overexpress my C with their muscles. Of the four factors, my C It is caused by skeletal muscle movement.I think that the my C It may serve as a naturally-induced reprogramming stimulus for muscles and is useful for comparing cells reprogrammed by overexpression of Yamanaka factors with those reprogrammed by exercise. This ‘reprogramming’ reflects how environmental stimuli alter gene expression.
Using global gene expression analysis in muscle fibers from different groups of mice, the research team, six of which are affiliated with the University of Arkansas, discovered the factor. my C Muscle fibers were elevated after exercise training in aged mice. As such, the research team concluded that exercise indeed promotes a gene expression profile more typical of youthful cells.
While it’s nice to imagine that one day we’ll be able to manipulate levels, my C This wouldn’t be the right approach when using muscle to achieve the rejuvenating effects of exercise without hard work, said co-author of the study and director of the U of A’s Health, Human Performance and Recreation Division. Associate Professor Kevin Murach explained.
beginning, my C It is not possible to reproduce all of the beneficial downstream effects of exercise on the whole body. my C, can give rise to cancerous tumors in animals and can rewire cells so long ago that they lose their specific identity. Danger. Instead, Murach is thinking of manipulation. my C It may be best employed as an strategy to understand how to restore exercise adaptations to older muscles that exhibit reduced responsiveness.
Perhaps it could also be a means of supercharging the exercise response of astronauts in weightlessness, or people resting in beds with limited exercise capacity. my C With many effects, both good and bad, defining what is beneficial could lead to effective and safe treatments in humans in the future.
Murach sees their study as further validation of exercise as a polypill. “Exercise is the most powerful medicine we have,” he said. From this perspective, it should be viewed as a health-enhancing and potentially life-extending treatment, along with medication and a healthy diet.
—
To Alison Bosman, Earth.com staff writer
check us out at earth snapis a free app by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.earth.com/news/exercise-may-actually-be-the-fountain-of-youth/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Exercise may be the source of youth • Earth.com
- Shockers face Razorbacks on the road
- Colorado Offers Free, Life-Saving Cervical Cancer Screening
- Would you like to try the Mediterranean Diet? Specialists say start here. – Harvard Gazette
- Nurses are “burnt out and demoralized” in the NHS
- USG and PAHO Revolving Fund provide relief to countries in need of vaccines and strengthen local supply chains – PAHO/WHO
- Boys Hockey: Park Rapids Reach W-DC 3-2 To Reclaim Cup – Park Rapids Enterprise
- A new treatment strategy reduces the risk of colorectal cancer recurrence by 28%.Colorectal cancer
- Incidence of influenza and COVID-19 decreased in NRV
- According to the US Coast Guard, this ship off the coast of Hawaii is a Russian spy ship
- The full 2023 schedule of CU Buffs has been announced – BuffZone
- The Canadian private schools magnate guaranteed a credit facility to Boris Johnson in Downing Street