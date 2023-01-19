Health
Influenza, RSV and COVID-19 may have peaked, but the threat isn’t over
Influenza, one of the most devastating viruses, respiratory syncytial virus and COVID-19 — declining nationally.
But does that mean the feared ‘triple epidemic’ is over? Almost say the experts. Viruses are notoriously difficult to predict.
Katie Passaretti, Ph.D., vice president and enterprise chief epidemiologist at Atrium Health in Charlotte, North Carolina, said:
Still, hospital emergency room visits for the biggest viral threats began to decline in December and have continued to decline this month. This is especially true for influenza.
the children got a double viral infection
Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, said trying to guess what the flu might do between now and the end of flu season is “dangerous.” “It is impossible to predict what will happen next.”
As most families already know, flu and other viruses are especially difficult for children compared to adults, according to a study released Thursday by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Schaffner is a co-author with Dr. Christine Thomas, an communicable disease information service officer at the CDC working with the Tennessee Department of Health.
After years of almost no flu, Thomas said, “I was very curious to see what this year would bring.
Their report focused on 4,626 people in Tennessee who were tested for flu in mid-November. The flu the researchers found had an early spike and hit children the hardest. Children were twice as likely to test positive as adults and were more likely to have worse symptoms, especially if they were infected with more than one virus at once, such as the common cold in addition to the flu.
Ah another study Since earlier this week, it has been found that children hospitalized with COVID-19 show more severe symptoms if they are infected with another virus.
Children under the age of 5 are at risk because their tiny immune systems may not have been exposed to many common viruses during the pandemic.
“When you get a double infection, you tend to get a little worse, and you tend to stay in the hospital longer,” Schaffner said.
Flu hospitalizations among very young children in Tennessee have already reached peak levels seen during other flu seasons, at 12.6 per 100,000, a new study finds.this is similar to the previous nationally reported.
But the season isn’t over. Most flu cases so far have been her A strain of the virus, but B strains tend to emerge by spring.
“I’m afraid we’re going to have more problems in this respiratory virus season,” Pasaretti said. She was not involved in her new research.
Tennessee reports found that few of those tested for the flu had been vaccinated. Only 23% of children and 34% of adults were vaccinated against influenza.
Also, infection with influenza A does not confer immunity against influenza B. That means a person can get her flu twice in one season.
“That’s why I still get vaccinated,” Schaffner said. “The flu probably won’t go away completely until early summer.”
This story first appeared NBCNews.com.
|
