Full Vaccine Series and Previous Infections Best COVID Protection: Study





People with hybrid immunity had more than 95% protection against hospitalization and critical illness for 12 months, study found Darren McCowick/Postmedia Article content The best protection against COVID-19 illness comes from a combination of a complete series of vaccinations and previous infection with the virus. That's according to new research from the University of Calgary team working with the World Health Organization to determine the best defense against the novel coronavirus. An analysis of global data found that hybrid immunization (previous COVID-19 infection and vaccine protection against the virus) leads to the greatest reduction in severe disease and reinfection. the study, Posted in The Lancet Wednesday highlights the value of vaccination against COVID-19, said researcher Niklas Bobrovitz, PhD. "We've had a pretty good idea of ​​how much protection a COVID-19 vaccine might offer before, but many people are similarly infected, and it's hard to say how much protection this hybrid immunity will offer. It was unknown," he said. cello trackera U of C-based team analyzing the global spread of COVID-19 infections. "(It also told us how long people were protected. Finding it is important for planning booster shots.") Hybrid immunization is effective, but comes with risks when infected with COVID A study found that people with hybrid immunity had more than 95% protection against hospitalization and severe illness for 12 months. These findings suggest that public health officials could time booster vaccination campaigns ahead of periods when greater spread is expected to maximize effectiveness, Bobrovitz said. Stated. The researchers added that while previous COVID-19 illness provides some protection against future infections, it is unwise to get sick on purpose. "People shouldn't get infected on purpose. Even an infectious disease can have long-term consequences, like the long-lasting COVID," said Bobrovitz. Decline in vaccination coverage in young Alberta By January 16, Alberta had administered 10 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. In Alberta aged 12 years and over, 91% received at least one dose and 87.6% received two or more doses. The numbers decline between 6 months and 12 years of age, with 34.5% receiving one dose and 28.7% receiving two or more doses. Vaccines are available in Alberta for everyone over the age of 6 months. Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine Now Available for Children Under 5 in Alberta

Preston Manning to Chair Alberta's COVID-19 Commission Alberta COVID-19 3rd dose coverage lags rest of Canada A bivalent booster shot designed to protect against the predominant COVID-19 Omicron variant and the original virus strain is also available for users ages 5 and up. Bobrovitz said the next step in his team's research is to investigate how effective bivalent boosters are in people who have previously had COVID-19. I was. "We'll look at Omicron-specific vaccines and see how it stacks up," he said. [email protected] twitter: @jasonfherring

