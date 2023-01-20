First case of gonorrhea resistant to several classes of antibiotics identified in the United States









CNN

—

Public health officials say they have found two cases of gonorrhea that appear to have reduced susceptibility to all types of antibiotics available for treatment. This is the first time that a strain of gonorrhea that is so resistant to antibiotics has been identified in the United States. an increase in sexual activity during the pandemic and fewer people undergoing regular health checks, supercharged the spread STDs around the world. These infections, including gonorrhea, are becoming increasingly resistant to the antibiotics available to treat them, and are becoming a serious public health problem. Worldwide, approximately 700,000 people die each year from antibiotic-resistant infections.the number is expected to rise By 2050, 10 million people will die annually if nothing is done to stop the spread of resistant bacteria. Experts say it never mattered when this highly resistant strain of Neisseria gonorrhoeae reached the United States. Dr. Jeffrey Klausner, clinical professor of public health at the University of Southern California, Keck, said: School of Medicine in Los Angeles. “It’s a reminder that gonorrhea is becoming more and more resistant and more difficult to treat. There are no new antibiotics. Although there have been no new antibiotics to treat gonorrhea for years.” , we really need a different treatment strategy,” said Klausner, who is participating in the CDC workgroup for gonorrhea treatment. Gonorrhea is a sexually transmitted disease and one of the most commonly diagnosed infections in the United States.caused by bacteria Niceseria Gonorrhe, It can infect the mucous membranes of the genitals, rectum, throat and eyes. People can be asymptomatically infected. Left untreated, infections can cause pelvic pain, female infertility, and blindness in newborns. In addition to reduced susceptibility to ceftriaxone, strains of gonorrhea identified in Massachusetts also showed reduced susceptibility to cefixime and azithromycin. These strains were resistant to ciprofloxacin, penicillin and tetracycline, according to clinical alerts sent to doctors by the Massachusetts Public Health Service. of MDPH says No association has yet been found between the two cases. In 2021, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended administering double the dose of the antibiotic ceftriaxone to overcome bacterial build-up resistance to this antibiotic. said it was necessary. Klausner hopes to get FDA approval for a test that tailors antibiotic therapy to the genetic susceptibility of specific strains of gonorrhea that infect humans.this is resistance induction therapyt, and Klausner say it is effective against HIV, tuberculosis, and other nosocomial infections, but it has never actually been tried against gonorrhea. This gonococcal strain has previously been seen in Asia-Pacific countries and the United Kingdom, but not in the United States. However, the strain retained susceptibility to at least one class of antibiotic. The first symptoms of gonorrhea are often pain during urination, pain in the abdomen or pelvis, increased vaginal discharge, or bleeding between periods, but many infections are asymptomatic. According to the CDCregular screening becomes important to catch infection.

