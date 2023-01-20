Health
Probiotics prove their power against staphylococcal decolonization
Ah Bacillus subtilis Probiotics have shown the ability to wipe out most Staphylococcus aureus A placebo-controlled Phase II study conducted in Thailand showed that colonization occurred without altering the gut microbiota.
Of 115 healthy individuals, Staphylococcus aureus Colonization, 30 days of probiotics led to a 96.8% reduction Staphylococcus aureus in flight (P.<0.0001) and 65.4% nasal reduction (P.= 0.0002), reported by Dr. Michael Otto and colleagues at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Bethesda, Maryland.
No discount during this period Staphylococcus aureus observed in the gut or nose among individuals assigned to placebo, reported in the group lancet microbe.
“This method accomplishes what was previously impossible. Staphylococcus aureus A human colony without harmful side effects,” write Otto and colleagues, adding that the approach “even has an impact.” Staphylococcus aureus Number of noses as colonization sites distal to the intervention site. “
Staphylococcus aureus Infectious diseases kill more people than any other antibiotic-resistant pathogen, with an estimated 20,000 deaths annually in the United States of serious infections.
In the past, oral antibiotic therapy was the only targeting option. Staphylococcus aureus However, the Infectious Diseases Society of America advises against such an approach as it may spur antibiotic resistance such as methicillin resistance. Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA); Eliminates good bacteria in the gut.It also transmits other infections, including Clostridioides difficile.
As a probiotic Bacillus subtilis can pass through the stomach, and its fengycin production Staphylococcus aureus It prevents the sensing system from working, thereby eliminating bacteria. ” Press release from the NIH.
“The probiotics we use do not ‘kill’ Staphylococcus aureusbut it specifically and significantly reduces the ability to colonize,” Otto said in a release. Staphylococcus aureus while leaving the composition of the microflora intact. “
so voice interview Otto explained that this probiotic is not a quick fix and cannot be used for serious treatment. Staphylococcus aureus Although it is an infection, it may have clinical potential. For example, long-term care facilities where people are at high risk can deploy it to reduce infection rates. He added that hemodialysis patients are also “at very high risk” and may be eligible.
While previous research has focused primarily on eliminating Staphylococcus aureus in the nose, many Staphylococcus aureus Colonies are found in the intestine.
“Our findings point to a pivotal role for the gut Staphylococcus aureus Calls for categorical reconsideration of sites of colonization Staphylococcus aureus Colonization dynamics and setup Staphylococcus aureus “decolonization strategies,” write Otto et al., concluding that “decolonization efforts should generally focus on the gut rather than, or at least in addition to, colonization of the nose.” .
In a single-center study, researchers will enroll and screen 611 eligible adult participants from the Songkhla region of Thailand from January to April 2021, Staphylococcus aureus colonization. (Participants who were pregnant, nursing, taking probiotics, or had diarrhea were excluded from enrollment.)
115 people (19%) Staphylococcus aureus They were randomized to oral probiotics (250 mg probiotics) for 30 days. Bacillus subtilis MB40; n=55) or matching placebo (n=60).
The average age of participants was 34-36 years and 63% were female. Intestinal-only colonization was detected in 65 of his participants, nasal-only colonization was detected in 31 participants, and the remaining 19 of his had both intestinal and nasal colonization. I was.
No serious adverse events (AEs) were reported during the study, and moderate adverse events were rare and significantly less frequent than placebo.
A limitation of the trial is that it was conducted in rural Thailand, but the study authors say they expect similar results in other areas. It also said that baseline retention rates were higher in the placebo group, although not significantly, but still had a “minor effect” on the results.
This study was supported by the National Research Council of Thailand, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and the NIH.
The co-authors had nothing to disclose.
Source reference: Piewngam P, et al. “Probiotics for pathogen-specific S. aureus eradication in Thailand: A phase 2, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial.” Lancet Microbe 2023; DOI: 10.1016/S2666- 5247(22)00322-6.
