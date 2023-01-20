Stroke Risk from Diabetes and Hypertension

Type 2 diabetes and hypertension have long been known risk factors for stroke. But new research suggests that these two chronic health problems may make a bigger difference to stroke risk in middle-aged adults than in older people.

“Hypertension and diabetes are two important risk factors for stroke that can be managed with medication to reduce a person’s risk,” said the lead study author. Dr. George HowardProfessor, University of Alabama Birmingham School of Public Health.

“Our findings show that the association with stroke risk may decline significantly with advancing age, but that other risk factors do not change with age,” Howard said. says Dr. “Differences in these risk factors mean that decisions about whether people are at increased risk for stroke may differ by age.”

An 11-year follow-up study of people with diabetes and hypertension

for A study published in the journal on January 18 neurology, researchers examined data from 28,235 middle-aged and older adults with no history of stroke.At the start of the study, researchers asked participants about a wide range of possibilities risk factors for strokefollowed semiannually for about 11 years to identify those who had a stroke. A total of 1,405 participants experienced a stroke during the study.

Risk factors analyzed in this study included heart disease, high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, smoking, and heartbeat abnormalities. atrial fibrillationand a condition called ventricular hypertrophy, which involves thickening of the heart’s left ventricle (the chamber that pumps oxygen-rich blood to the rest of the body).

In addition, the researchers also looked at the role of race because black adults are typically at higher risk of stroke than white adults. Overall, 41% of study participants were black and 59% were white was.

Middle-aged people with diabetes and high blood pressure had a sharp increase in stroke risk

In the study’s youngest cohort, aged 45 to 64, people with type 2 diabetes were twice as likely to have a stroke during follow-up compared to age-matched nondiabetics. Among the oldest participants aged 75 years and older, the increased stroke risk associated with type 2 diabetes was only 30%.

Similarly, hypertensive adults aged 45 to 64 years were 80% more likely to have a stroke during follow-up than adults without hypertension. However, among the oldest participants, high blood pressure increased the risk of stroke by only 50%.

Related: The Best and Worst Supplements for Heart Health

For blacks who participated in the study, their race was associated with a 34% higher risk of stroke among middle-aged adults compared with whites of the same age group, whereas blacks were associated with stroke risk. Relationships decreased with age.

For several other risk factors, such as smoking, atrial fibrillation, and left ventricular hypertrophy, researchers found no age-related changes in stroke risk.

One of the limitations of this study is that the researchers assessed stroke risk factors only once, when people entered the study. It is possible that the health status of the participants changed during follow-up and had a significant impact on their stroke odds.

Controlling blood sugar and hypertension with aging is important

“It’s important to note that our results do not suggest that. treatment of high blood pressure And when you get older, diabetes becomes less important,” says Howard. Managing these conditions through interventions such as medication and lifestyle changes to improve diet and exercise habits can reduce the risk of stroke and improve overall health.

“However, physicians may also be wise to focus on managing risk factors such as atrial fibrillation, smoking, and left ventricular hypertrophy with age,” Howard adds.

Medication and lifestyle changes can reduce stroke risk

The findings should serve as a reminder to focus broadly on steps people can take. prevent stroke You don’t just think you’re fine because you’re controlling your blood sugar or blood pressure. Joshua Yamamoto, MD, cardiologist at Johns Hopkins Medicine in Baltimore, Foxhall Foundation.

This means looking at medications to manage type 2 diabetes or high blood pressure as a tool to prevent stroke, said Dr. Yamamoto, who was not involved in the study. can slow and in some cases stop the natural aging of the heart and arteries,” says Yamamoto.

In addition to managing chronic health problems such as high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes, there are several lifestyle approaches people can adopt to minimize their risk of stroke. U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)These include:

Choose healthy foods. Eat foods high in fiber and low in sodium, saturated fat, trans fat, and cholesterol.

Eat foods high in fiber and low in sodium, saturated fat, trans fat, and cholesterol. maintain a healthy weight; Obesity increases the risk of stroke.

Obesity increases the risk of stroke. Get plenty of exercise. Most adults need 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity per week, such as brisk walking. Check with your doctor before starting a new fitness regimen.

Most adults need 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity per week, such as brisk walking. Check with your doctor before starting a new fitness regimen. don’t smoke Quitting smoking can reduce the risk of stroke.

Quitting smoking can reduce the risk of stroke. Limit alcohol. Drinking too much can raise your blood pressure.

Related: How to start an exercise program if you have heart disease