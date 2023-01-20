No matter what happens, how we will deal with the 2023 pandemic





However, the research identified three key messages about what will work in the future. Loading First, states should consider setting lower standards to tighten restrictions, such as working from home and social distancing, in the face of a more dangerous and contagious variant than Omicron. . Second, increased vaccination coverage has been found to be highly effective in mitigating the severe consequences of COVID-19. About 30% of Victorians over the age of 16 have not yet received her third dose of vaccine. “While this model of continued and adequate vaccination could reduce deaths by an average of about 30%, the pressure on health services and the need for other public health and social measures are Vaccination has saved money,” Szanyi said. Modeling showed that increased mask use and government provision of respirators, such as N95 masks, could marginally help reduce infection rates during large waves of COVID. Loading “For masks to be most effective, they would need to be widely used during moderate transmission, not just during pandemics. It’s another trade-off to consider,” Szanyi said. Professor Adrian Esterman, an epidemiologist at the University of South Australia, said none of the paper’s key messages should come as a surprise. “Most of us who have been following what is happening in Australia and abroad for three years understand that the optimal strategy is a vaccine-plus strategy. Get as many people vaccinated as possible. ..and add some public health measures to that,” Estherman said. “If I were in charge of the government, I would run a campaign to try to increase the proportion of people who are up to date on vaccinations. Run a campaign to persuade people how to wear “And they will do everything they can to improve the ventilation of the building. Victoria’s hospitals now have 324 COVID patients, 14 in intensive care and six on ventilators, according to the latest update from the state’s chief health officer on Friday. increase. Nearly 6000 COVID patients have been admitted to Victoria Ob in the last three months, with 41% not receiving their third dose of vaccine and 30.6% not receiving the vaccine. Last week, the state reported 156 COVID-related deaths, averaging 22 per day. Although the number of new cases continues to decline, multiple Omicron variants are still driving transmission. Two cases of subvariant XBB.1.5. wreak havoc on Americawas detected in Victoria through genomic surveillance testing. A variant called “Extra Bad Boy” has spread rapidly in the United States and is associated with increased hospitalizations, but it causes more serious illness than any of the hundreds of other Omicron variants already in circulation. Experts say there is no evidence of that. The MornThe ing Edition newsletter is your guide to the day’s most important and interesting articles, analysis and insights. SIGN UP HERE.

