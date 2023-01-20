3D spatial colorectal cancer map combining molecular and histological features

Researchers at Harvard Medical School have combined histology with state-of-the-art single-cell imaging techniques to create large-scale 2D and 3D spatial maps of colorectal cancer. Maps overlay extensive molecular information on top of histological features to provide new information about cancer structure, cancer formation, progression, and interaction with the immune system.

The map is part of the team’s broader effort to create an atlas of different types of cancer and is being made freely available to the scientific community as part of the National Cancer Institute’s Human Tumor Atlas Network. will beEarlier, researchers used a similar approach to create details Map of early stage melanoma, and other cancer maps are in development. Ultimately, the team hopes these cancer atlases will advance research and improve diagnosis and treatment.

“Our approach provides a molecular window into 150 years of diagnostic pathology, in which many of the elements and structures traditionally thought to be isolated actually interact in unexpected ways. ” Blavatnik Institute at HMS. “I used to see only the elephant’s tail and feet, but now, for the first time, I can see the whole elephant at once,” says Sorger of the team for mapping colorectal cancer. co-lead author of the study, for more information cellin a paper titled “”Multiplexed 3D atlas of state transitions and immune interactions in colorectal cancer“

Colorectal cancer grows relatively slowly and can be treated surgically if detected early. However, as the disease progresses, treatment becomes more difficult. Fourth leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States

Despite the availability of colorectal cancer screening programs, treatment decisions for individual patients still rely heavily on conventional histology. Colorectal cancer is evaluated by examining slides of tumor samples under a microscope.

Histology has long been a cornerstone of cancer diagnosis and treatment. Pathologists examine hematoxylin and eosin (H&E)-stained tumor samples under a microscope to find key features and determine the grade and stage of the cancer. This information is used by the oncologist to create a treatment plan. Treatment plans usually include a combination of surgery, drugs, and radiation. H&E-based histology is relatively simple, inexpensive, fast, and can reveal a lot about tumors.

“Existing maps of colorectal cancer derive from pathology. For more than 150 years, we have uncovered the most important H&E features for diagnosing patients. Associate Professor of Pathology, Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

However, conventional histology has limitations. Without capturing the molecular and physical structure of cancer, it is difficult for cancer researchers to take full advantage of the information gained in the last 50 years. “Histology is very powerful, but I’m not quite sure what it means in modern molecular terms,” ​​he said. As the authors further pointed out, “…classical methods provide inadequate information for mechanistic studies and precision medicine…understanding intratumoral heterogeneity (ITH) is essential to knowledge of tumor biology. It is essential to improve the quality of life and optimize diagnosis and treatment.”

The Spatial Tumor Atlas aims to build on this foundation and the latest genetic research by collecting detailed molecular and morphological information of cells captured in a 3D environment. “Atlas construction is made possible by new highly multiplexed tissue-imaging methods…” the scientist wrote.

For the newly reported study, the team combined histology with single-cell molecular imaging data acquired by a multiplexed imaging technique called cyclic immunofluorescence. CyCIFThey used this information to create detailed 2D maps of large areas of colorectal cancer. Lead author Dr. Jia-Ren Lin, Platform Director of the Institute of Systems Pharmacology at HMS, led the effort to piece together these maps to form his large-scale 3D reconstruction of the tumor. “Using highly multiplexed tissue imaging, 3D reconstruction, spatial statistics, and machine learning to underlie morphologic features of known diagnostic and prognostic significance in colorectal cancer. It identifies cell types and states,” the researchers explained. “We show that accurate assessment of disease-associated tumor architecture requires the statistical power of whole-slide imaging (WSI) rather than the small specimens found in tissue microarrays (TMA).”

“Our map contains information about about 100 million cells from a large piece of tumor, providing an unprecedented look at colorectal cancer,” said Santagata. The map has enabled researchers to ask important questions about the differences between normal and tumor tissue, as well as mutations within tumors. “The molecular changes associated with these features are revealed,” he added.

The resulting maps showed that a single tumor can have more or less invasive sections and more or less malignant-appearing areas. The result is a histological and molecular gradient in which one part of the tumor migrates to the next. “Within each tumor there is a broad spectrum of colorectal cancer characteristics. We see many different regions and neighborhoods with different characteristics and transitions between them,” he said. The authors further add, “Using his 3D reconstruction of serial sections and supervised machine learning, we found that typical CRC histological features are often graded and considerably larger than displayed in 2D.” ,” he said.

From here, scientists can start investigating what drives differences within individual tumors, Santagata added. For example, maps have shown that the immune environment changes dramatically within a single tumor. “They were as different across single tumors as they were between tumors, which is important because the interactions between tumors and the immune system are what we’re trying to target with immunotherapy,” he said. commented.

“We found that the immune milieu can vary significantly within a single tumor and repeatedly change marginal morphology between specimens,” the authors further state. “In the tumor margin, where tumor, normal and immune cells compete, multiple cell types are involved in T-cell suppression, and 3D imaging is common for seemingly localized 2D functions such as tertiary lymphoid structures. shows that the budding area is interconnected to the , and has graded molecular properties…the budding region is not only the most T-cell rich, but also the most immunosuppressive (Treg and PDL1-expressing cells “There are few proliferating cells in tumor buds, whereas tumor cells in the invasive deep margin are highly proliferative and have few neighboring immune cells.”

Similar to findings in melanomaThe researchers observed that T cells, which are responsible for fighting off cancer, were suppressed not directly by tumor cells, but by other immune cells in the tumor’s surrounding environment. “This gives us a whole new appreciation of how diverse and plastic the tumor environment is. We are well prepared,” Santagata said.

The maps also provided new insights into tumor architecture. Scientists previously thought it was a two-dimensional pool of a slime-like substance called mucin, within which clusters of cancer cells were suspended. It was revealed that the mucin pool is actually a series of caves interconnected by channels, with finger-like projections of cancer cells. are found in pools that appear to be separated from each other,” the scientist said. “However, in 3D, these mucin pools were frequently contiguous with each other.” Thus, the mucin pools between tumors constitute “…a 3D network that can connect to the intestinal lumen and its microbiome.” they pointed out.

“This is a wild, new look at these tumor structures that hasn’t been much appreciated before,” said Santagata. “Because we can see them in 3D, we can see the structures so clearly and cleanly that we can study why they exist, how they form, and how they shape the evolution of tumors. The authors further add, “While cancer genetics therefore emphasizes the importance of discrete changes in tumor status, whole-specimen imaging provides reveals distinct morphological and molecular gradients.”

Ultimately, the goal of these colorectal and other cancer maps in development is to advance research and improve diagnosis and treatment. Precision medicine, which tailors treatment to an individual patient’s cancer, is becoming an important part of treatment, but pathology and genetics alone have limitations, Sorger noted. .

“The big translational story here is building the knowledge to make precision medicine practical for most patients,” he said. “We are currently working with Brigham and Women’s and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute to determine how our method can be used in the clinical setting.”

“This allows us to extract a whole additional layer of molecular and structural features that may provide diagnostic and prognostic information and improve our ability to target these cancers,” added Santagata. rice field.

Researchers hope to further improve their ability to create 3D reconstructions of tumors and continue to integrate new imaging techniques into their maps. They also hope to construct a larger cohort of colorectal cancer samples for mapping and investigate the underlying biology of the disease the map highlights. They admit that there is only one CRC created in 3D. Margins—will benefit from deeper molecular profiling to better identify cell types and states. ” Furthermore, they said:8 Cells in the dataset that have not yet been explored. “

For Sorger, the project represents a rare collaboration between pathologists, engineers, and computational scientists. Once the image data was collected, computational scientists used machine learning to identify interesting findings that they presented to pathologists, who flagged important features. Analyzed by machine learning.

“This was a very close conversation between the computational group and the pathology group, going back and forth between the rich history of medicine known to pathologists and the latest machine learning methods. said Sauger. “I think it will be exciting to get a glimpse of how these computational methods will be used in medicine in the future. You can tie them together.”

The team chose melanoma and colorectal cancer as a starting point because they are common cancers with unmet medical need, consisting of large solid tumors and requiring important treatment decisions. Next, researchers plan to tackle breast and brain tumors. They also hope to train other scientists to create their own cancer maps using imaging technology. This paves the way for more atlases to be created.

“A new era of molecular pathology is beginning. It’s an in-depth examination of tumors and shows how remarkable the findings are,” said Santagata.