Erie County sets seasonal record for flu cases





Erie County’s 2022-2023 flu season appears to be winding down, but it leaves a parting gift. The Erie County Health Department reported that the number of weekly cases fell by almost 50% last week, from 125 from Jan. 1-7 to 64 from Jan. 8-14. But enough people have fallen ill to push the highest seasonal total to 4,502 reported cases since influenza became a reportable illness in 2003. “It was a different type of flu season, with cases spiked early in the winter and now declining,” said County Health Director Erin Mrenak. The pattern has changed, whether it’s in the 1990s or due to the impact of COVID.” more:COVID-19 in 2022: How Omicron changed the pandemic in Erie County Flu season usually occurs between January and March, but recent seasons have started earlier or later. The number of cases this season he began to rise in mid-October and peaked in the county shortly after Thanksgiving, but the 2021-22 flu season saw him begin to surge in February and reach a peak in April. did not peak until According to local health officials, the number of seasonal flu cases in the county has fluctuated significantly in recent years, likely due to precautions taken during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as social distancing and wearing face masks. etc.) is said to be the cause. Here are the recent flu season totals: 2022-23 — 4,502 (by January 7)

2021-22 — 1,926

2020-21 — 14

2019-20 — 4,449 (previous record) more:Erie County flu cases drop as it approaches seasonal record “What’s interesting about this season is that the initial surge in cases and then the decline that followed led people to think it would go away,” said Dr. Howard Nadwani, an infectious disease specialist at St. “But in the past, we’ve often seen a second wave of cases. We haven’t seen that yet, it’s still early in the winter season.” Second waves of influenza are often caused by type B cases, and relatively few cases have been reported in the county this season. Only 22 of the 4,502 cases were Type B, according to the county health department’s report. Although the county has set a record for case numbers, hospitals in Erie have not seen a surge in flu cases and only one death from flu-related complications has been reported in the county. Since the season officially began on October 1, 147 people have been hospitalized with the flu, 3% of all cases. This is the lowest rate in the past decade, except for his 2020-21, when 14 hospitalizations were reported. Local health officials also say the low rate of flu cases requiring hospitalization may be due to more people being tested for flu. Patients arriving at the hospital are often “triple tested” for influenza, COVID-19, and respiratory syncytial virus, so appropriate antiviral medications may be prescribed. more:Cough, Congestion, Sore Throat: Are Erie Residents Covid-19, RSV, or Flu? “One of the good news is that the flu strains we see seem to align well with vaccines,” Nadworny said. Flu vaccines are available in some clinics, chain pharmacies, and LECOM Health and Longevity Center3910 Shaper Ave. Contact David Bruce [email protected]follow him on twitter @ETNBruce.

