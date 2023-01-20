Researchers manipulate bacteria to kill infectious cousins





A modified version of the bacterium Mycoplasma pneumoniae is used to attack the antibiotic-resistant bacterium Pseudomonas aeruginosa.

New Delhi ,

New developments may help provide better and more effective treatments for Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections. (Photo: Getty)

India Today Webdesk: Researchers have succeeded for the first time in designing a living drug that could one day treat lung infections in humans. Living medicines are naturally resistant to many types of antibiotics and attack the types of bacteria that are common sources of infection among the public. modified version of bacteria mycoplasma pneumonia Used to attack antibiotic-resistant bacteria Pseudomonas aeruginosaResearchers have successfully removed the ability of mycoplasma pneumonia Caused disease and diverted it to attacks instead Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Details of the new findings, published in Nature Biotechnology, say engineered bacterial strains are highly effective against acute disease. Pseudomonas aeruginosa Lung infection in a mouse model. It is worth mentioning that respiratory diseases are among the top 10 causes of death worldwide. Efforts to develop new treatments for respiratory tract infections are increasing, especially given the growing concern about antibiotic-resistant bacteria. Read more | Is it bad to drink coffee on an empty stomach? A team of researchers from the Center for Genome Regulation at the Barcelona Institute of Science and Technology tested the newly designed bacterium in mice. This doubled the survival rate of the mice compared to no treatment. They found no signs of toxicity in the lungs with a single high-dose treatment, and once treatment ended, the immune system cleared the modified bacteria in four days. New developments could lead to better, more effective treatments Pseudomonas aeruginosa Infectious diseases that live in communities that form biofilms. These biofilms adhere to various surfaces in the body and form impenetrable structures that are impenetrable to antibiotics, growing on the surface of endotracheal tubes used by critically ill patients requiring mechanical ventilation. increase. Therefore, researchers designed pneumococcus Dissolves biofilms by endowing them with the ability to produce various molecules, including pyocins. Pyocins are toxins produced naturally by bacteria that kill or inhibit growth. Pseudomonas bacterial strain. Read more | Thinking about lifting weights at the gym? Start with a heart test “We have developed a battering ram that surrounds antibiotic-resistant bacteria. This treatment pierces the cell wall, providing a key entry point for antibiotics to enter and clear the source of infection.” We believe this is a promising new strategy to address a leading cause of death in hospitals,” said Dr. Maria Luc, co-director of the study, in a statement. worth mentioning pneumococcus A nebulizer is a device that turns liquid medicine into a mist that is inhaled through a mouthpiece or mask. Read more | Scientists test artificial pancreas in diabetic patients.is done using the app Edited by: Shiv Kumar Tripati release date: January 20, 2023

