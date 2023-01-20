Newly identified Neisseria gonorrhoeae strains show signs of antibiotic resistance





CDC is conducting an investigation with public health officials in Massachusetts and strains have been identified in two patients. Both were cured with standard antibiotics, but genetic profiling warned that the bacteria had become “less responsive to a limited arsenal of antibiotics.” The Boston Globe: A nasty new strain of gonorrhea detected in Massachusetts



Health officials in Massachusetts have detected a strain of gonorrhea never before seen in the United States. This strain has shown signs of resistance to all treatments recommended for this disease. The bacterium was found in two of her Massachusetts residents, both of whom were cured with standard treatment. (Flyer, 1/19) CBS News: US investigates first case of ‘linked’ new drug-resistant Neisseria gonorrhoeae strain



Investigators are currently working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to test other samples collected from gonorrhea cases in the state. “The discovery of gonorrhea is a serious public health concern, and we are conducting contact tracing to find out,” said Margret Cook, director of the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Other health departments have paid attention to detection. (Suzu, 1/19) CDC reports two more deaths from mpox — CIDRAP: Global Mpox cases up slightly, more deaths reported



In its latest status report on mpox today, the World Health Organization (WHO) said the number of cases had increased by 1% since the last update on 5 January, making it the largest of the 11 countries reporting an increase. Said the thing is Mexico. … Meanwhile, other health groups have also posted updates on his mpox. Yesterday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 46 cases and two deaths in his past week, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 30,026, of which 23 people died. (Schniling, 1/19) In related news — Axios: The Struggle to Contain the Global Threat of Superbugs



Antibiotic-resistant superbugs kill more people each year than HIV and malaria, but global progress against them has stalled significantly in the wake of the pandemic. As COVID-19 has made clear, disease knows no borders and one country’s problem can quickly become a global threat. (Reed, 1/19) The New York Times: How bad is it to share lip products?



With eye-catching details pouring in from Prince Harry's new memoir Spare, some readers have their eyes on one topic: sharing lip gloss. According to the book, when Meghan asked Kate, Princess of Wales, if she could borrow some lip gloss, Kate was taken aback, but she reluctantly agreed. …respiratory viruses can linger on objects, but sharing things like lip gloss isn't a big risk of spreading the flu or Covid-19, but transmission is still possible, says a University of California dermatologist. said Tina Bhutani, Ph.D., San Francisco. (Blum, 1/12)



