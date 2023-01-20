Health
5 ways to keep your muscles active at work
Bradley Tragord, PT, DPT, DSc,Associate Professor, Department of Physical Therapy
Physically active people tend to live longer and healthier lives. Individuals with risk factors such as high blood pressure, diabetes, and even smoking habits can benefit from incorporating physical activity into their daily routines.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recommends that adults do at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity per week or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity physical activity per week. Two of those days, she should do strength-building activities.
However, 150 minutes can be a big deal while balancing a challenging work-life schedule, especially if you’re required to sit for long periods of time or be relatively inactive. That said, there are ways to keep your muscles active.
Making time for yourself is important for incorporating muscle activity at work. Consider taking short breaks every hour to stand up, move, or change positions. Take advantage of the walk to appointments and staff meetings. Using stairs instead of elevators is a great way to incorporate exercise and muscle activity into your daily routine. Many people find it helpful to take advantage of their lunch break to engage in scheduled physical activity. Even just 30-60 seconds of movement at your desk can help.
Here are five exercises you can do at or near your desk.
1. Chin tuck.
Pull your head and chin toward your spine as if you were trying to create a double chin. The chin tuck activates the neck flexors necessary for optimal function and stretches key neck and head muscles that are often under tension.
2. Standing T and Y exercises.
For the T exercise, stand and place your hands in front of your thighs. Move your arms in a straight line outward so that your arms are flush with your body and your thumbs are pointing back. Consider gently squeezing your shoulder blades together. To complete the Y exercise, follow the same steps, but finish by extending your arms and hands slightly between your head and shoulders. increase. The muscles of the mid-back are often considered weaker and overstretched than the muscles of the anterior chest. Therefore, standing T and Y activations may be particularly useful for those who sit for long periods of time.
3. Desk push up
Place your hands on the desk, feet on the floor, and extend into a plank position. Lower yourself to your desk and push back at your own pace. Push-ups are he one of the best all-around muscle activities for the upper body. Push-ups may seem like a basic exercise that only works your arms and chest, but they require core activation and can be done by individuals in the office or at a desk for all ability levels. can do.
4. Standing desk squat/body weight squat
To build strength and power in your lower body, consider doing a series of squats at your desk. You can correct your squat by grabbing the desk and lowering or raising it. Once you’re comfortable with the movement, you can remove the desk and incorporate speed into your routine. The depth of the squat can be adjusted to make the movement tolerable, especially for those experiencing knee pain or stiffness. It’s not uncommon to see steady improvement.
5. Single balance
Working on single-leg balance is a great way to activate your core and lower extremities. On one leg he must remain standing for 30 seconds. If you can’t do this, consider placing your hands on the desk for support and gradually reducing the amount of support as you improve. Consider moving your leg back and forth (to throw yourself off balance) or standing on a different surface.
Walking is a highly recommended bonus muscle activity. Walking in place or incorporating walking throughout the day may be the most efficient way to improve health outcomes. Walking activates the quadriceps, hamstrings and glutes. . It also activates the lower extremities (gastrocnemius and soleus). Benefits of walking include improved circulation, muscle endurance, and dynamic balance.
According to the American College of Sports Medicine, you must seek medical evaluation and clearance to undertake any exercise program or regular physical activity. Not all exercise programs are suitable for everyone, and some programs can cause injury. Activities should be performed at a pace that is comfortable for the individual, and individuals should discontinue participation in exercise activities that cause pain or discomfort.
