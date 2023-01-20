Health
19 Best and Worst Foods for Inflammation
inflammation is the body’s defense system, but it can get out of control. If it plays a protective role in healing injuries such as cuts and scrapes and illnesses such as the common cold, that’s good. It can lead to health problems such as: type 2 diabetesrheumatism arthritisand cardiovascular disease.
Inflammation may also be the reason you feel forgetfulness Or experience digestive issues, muscle aches, or skin rashes, says health coach Wintana Kiros, RDN, LDN, and chef Jessica Swift, RDN, in a new book. Anti-inflammatory diet for 28 daysThe authors explain that high levels of inflammation throughout the body are at the heart of many serious health problems.
Kiros and Swift note that many factors contribute to chronic inflammation, including prolonged stress, lack of sleep, sitting too much, and excess body fat. But the biggest problem is a diet high in refined carbohydrates and processed foods. There is no “good” or “bad” food, but for most people, everything in moderation is fine! According to Kiros and Swift:
If you’re trying to adopt a healthier lifestyle, changing everything at once can be daunting. For example, by adding some of these “best” foods to your diet and reducing the number of these “worst” foods, can It has a positive impact on your health, the authors say.
first, Anti-inflammatory diet for 28 days Authors Kiros and Swift suggest the best and worst foods for inflammation.
Fiber-rich foods prevent blood sugar spikes that cause the body to overproduce free radicals that release inflammatory messengers. Women under 50 should take 25g per day for her and 38g per day for men. Over 50 years old, taken at 21g for women and 30g for men. Fiber-rich beans such as cannellini, black beans, and chickpeas are great substitutes for fatty foods such as beef.
Avocados are rich in inflammation-fighting antioxidants such as carotenoids, heart-healthy monosaturated fats, and free-radical-fighting vitamins A and E. It also contains soluble fiber, which lowers the risk of heart disease.
Add sweet potatoes instead of regular potatoes. Its bright orange color indicates it’s packed with polyphenols, antioxidants that may prevent or reverse inflammatory damage caused by free radicals.It also contains about 4 grams of fiber. and work toward daily goals.
Citrus fruits contain polyphenols, which help turn the body’s inflammatory switch “off.” They also contain flavanones, which can strengthen the immune system and reduce inflammation. Add to salads for a nice antioxidant kick.
Incorporate leafy greens like kale, spinach, mustard and mesclun! These vegetables are rich in carotenoids and vitamins A, C, E, and K, and studies show that eating them several times a week lowers the risk of stomach, breast, and skin cancers, and lowers the risk of heart disease. There is a possibility.
Nuts contain proteins that keep blood sugar stable and prevent excessive insulin release and free radical formation. . Add a handful of nuts, such as almonds, walnuts, or pecans, or a couple of tablespoons of nut butter for a heart-healthy snack.
Fatty fish such as salmon, tuna and herring are rich in omega-3 fatty acids. These polyunsaturated fatty acids suppress the secretion of compounds that cause inflammation. For women she should aim for 1.1 g of omega-3s a day and for men she should eat 1.6 g of omega-3s a day and eat her two servings of fish per week.
Berries contain high concentrations of anthocyanins, which research suggests may reduce inflammation and keep your brain sharp. Toss them with Greek yogurt for a protein- and antioxidant-rich breakfast, or Freeze snacks when you have a sweet tooth.
Tomatoes contain antioxidants such as vitamin C and carotenoids such as lycopene. Lycopene is associated with a reduced risk of heart disease and certain cancers. Freshly flavored snack with Greek yogurt, sliced tomato, lemon zest and mint sprinkled on top of toast.
Teas such as green, black, white and oolong are rich in polyphenols. Coffee is also rich in antioxidants that protect against cellular damage. Be careful about adding extras such as high-fat cream and sugar.
Apples contain polyphenols such as flavanols and anthocyanins. Make sure you eat the peel, which also contains fiber for gut health.
Whole grain bread or pasta, brown rice, barley, and oatmeal are better choices than refined grains. Not removed. Change brown to white when eating rice, pasta, or bread.
Indulge yourself with our choice of dark chocolate. Contains polyphenols such as anthocyanins and catechins.
Reducing inflammation can change your life!
with this all-in-one guide from preventionboost your energy, fight disease and feel great in just 28 days.
Worst: Refined Carbs
Foods high in refined carbs burn off quickly in your body, causing your blood sugar to spike and then crash. It is found in foods such as white flour, white bread, and white rice.
Worst: processed meat
Foods such as bacon, sausages, hot dogs, and cold cuts are high in saturated fat. They may also contain preservatives such as nitrates, which can increase levels of inflammation.
Low-fat or fat-free dairy products can provide calcium and protein to help keep blood sugar levels stable.
Baked goods are refined carbohydrates that break down quickly and cause blood sugar spikes that increase inflammation. Eat and enjoy your favorite snacks 20% of the time.
Worst: sweet drinks
Soft drinks, juices, hot cocoa, and sweetened coffee beverages are high in sugar and can increase inflammation levels. increase.
No food is completely off-limits, but trans fats (also called partially hydrogenated oils) are fats that have been chemically altered so that they remain solid at room temperature. They cause inflammation and increase the risk of heart disease, so avoid them as much as possible. This includes margarine and shortening, processed snacks, fried foods, and store-bought baked goods.
