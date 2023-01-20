19 Best and Worst Foods for Inflammation

inflammation is the body’s defense system, but it can get out of control. If it plays a protective role in healing injuries such as cuts and scrapes and illnesses such as the common cold, that’s good. It can lead to health problems such as: type 2 diabetesrheumatism arthritisand cardiovascular disease.

Inflammation may also be the reason you feel forgetfulness Or experience digestive issues, muscle aches, or skin rashes, says health coach Wintana Kiros, RDN, LDN, and chef Jessica Swift, RDN, in a new book. Anti-inflammatory diet for 28 days The authors explain that high levels of inflammation throughout the body are at the heart of many serious health problems.

Kiros and Swift note that many factors contribute to chronic inflammation, including prolonged stress, lack of sleep, sitting too much, and excess body fat. But the biggest problem is a diet high in refined carbohydrates and processed foods. There is no “good” or “bad” food, but for most people, everything in moderation is fine! According to Kiros and Swift:

If you’re trying to adopt a healthier lifestyle, changing everything at once can be daunting. For example, by adding some of these “best” foods to your diet and reducing the number of these “worst” foods, can It has a positive impact on your health, the authors say.