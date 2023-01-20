Health
Experts Say Tracing Pathogens in Sewers But Needs Continued Investment
Wastewater system monitoring has proven useful during the COVID-19 pandemic and deserves further investment to meet future threats, one expert said. new report From the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine (NASEM).
But there is room for improvement. The report highlights five key pillars for developing a stronger National Wastewater Monitoring System (NWSS), calling for a system that is “flexible, equitable, integrated, feasible and sustainable.” increase.
CDC launched NWSS in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a NASEM press release. These systems can flag biomarkers of infection in urban sewage systems, including DNA and RNA, to track trends and emerging variants. .
Wastewater monitoring has become even more important given the rise in home testing, whose results are rarely communicated to the public health system, said Guy Palmer, Ph.D., of Washington State University in Seattle, author of the report. said he was chairman of the committee. Webinar on Thursday.
It’s also useful because it’s not affected by test availability, test-seeking behavior, and access to medical facilities, he added.
As of fall 2022, these systems will be able to track more than a third of the U.S. population, Palmer said.
“Importantly, the data consistently lead hospitalization data,” he said, noting that it’s not uncommon for surveillance data to act as a “warning signal” to hospitals, where hospitals are replacing intensive care beds. He said it would allow elective surgery to be delayed to save. A projected surge.
But because these systems were developed on the basis of “first willingness to participate,” Palmer said the current distribution of wastewater monitoring is uneven, not entirely representative, and unfair. increase.
The future of surveillance
A future NWSS should be able to track multiple threats at once and be able to “quickly respond to new threats.” Surveys like this are also helping track other diseases besides COVID-19, such as last year’s polio and monkeypox outbreaks, Palmer said, and could be used to screen for antibiotic resistance, he said. .
The report calls on the CDC to establish an “open and transparent process” for determining potential targets based on three criteria: ) the utility of community-level wastewater monitoring data to inform public health actions. ”
When asked whether existing surveillance systems can detect new threats or are they “pathogen agnostic,” panel member Dr. John Scott Meschke of the University of Washington said most systems are “very specific.” We are targeting pathogens,” he said.
On equity, the Commission said that such future NWSS would cover a range of demographics, “engage underrepresented communities” and, where possible, use these findings to Emphasized that the community should have the ability to extrapolate.
Palmer noted that while 16% of the U.S. population’s homes are not connected to sewage treatment plants, these individuals can be traced through work and school buildings that are connected to treatment plants. .
As for practical systems, Palmer said wastewater monitoring data has recently been used to help determine where pop-up vaccination and testing clinics are needed.
And, of course, such a system must be “operationally and financially sustainable”. Yes, he added.
The commission urged the CDC to “work to reduce financial and capacity barriers,” Palmer said. “The effectiveness of the national system depends on predictable and sustained federal investment,” he added.
In addition, the committee proposed establishing “sentinel sites” such as international airports and other ports of entry, zoos and farms for the earlier detection of new pathogens.
privacy issues
While the monitoring system certainly raises privacy concerns, Palmer said the commission felt “the benefits of wastewater monitoring outweigh existing privacy concerns” because of the aggregated nature of the data. I got
Nonetheless, the CDC should convene an Ethics Advisory Board that will “clearly communicate how data is and is not used” and ensure a “strong firewall” with law enforcement. is recommended.
However, according to the commission, surveillance data is being used to map substance abuse, which is of interest to law enforcement and public health officials. As such, “Firewall” specializes in diversion of data to identify specific individuals who may be violating the law, said a member of the committee and a member of the Stanford University Law School and Stanford Michelle Melo, J.D., Ph.D., from the University of Medicine, said.
Although it is not possible to identify individuals from wastewater samples, “technology is changing,” says Palmer.
