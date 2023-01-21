Health
Relationship between depression and multiple sclerosis lesions
- Researchers say brain damage from multiple sclerosis (MS) may be one factor in developing depression.
- Experts say at least 50% of people with multiple sclerosis will experience symptoms of depression at some point in their lives.
- They add that depression can also affect multiple sclerosis symptoms.
There are physical connections between pathways in the brain that depression For people with multiple sclerosis (MS).
according to,
Researchers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston have identified and studied areas of the brain responsible for depression in relation to brain lesions from multiple sclerosis.
They said they had found a new relationship between MS-related depression and brain lesions, and damage to brain tissue from MS.
Researchers examined the medical data of 281 MS patients.
Using a virtual laboratory, researchers collected and analyzed MRI Data from study participant records.
they especially
Researchers say they have found important functional connectivity between lesion sites in multiple sclerosis and depression circuits, which they hope will enable more targeted treatments. . This finding helps identify MS-related depression in the brain.
MS lesions It can appear throughout the brain.
Prior to the study, scientists assumed that lesions were a factor in multiple sclerosis and were independent of depression. It states that it can check if both are using the same brain circuits.
In 2021, the same researcher
Multiple sclerosis is a neurodegenerative disease that affects the central nervous system, which consists of the brain, spinal cord, and optic nerve. National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
In MS, the immune system attacks the central nervous system, but what triggers this response is still not fully understood. Damage disrupts communication with the brain.
S.Symptoms of MS include:
many People with MS also have depressionlowers quality of life and increases risk of suicide, one researcher said. Reports published in 2021.
Depression is more common in people with multiple sclerosis than in the general population.
“at least
“Depression in MS patients is most likely a combination of contextual factors such as structural lesions, genetic predisposition, and response to illness,” Giesser told Healthline. Some medications used for treatment have also been observed to cause depression, especially beta-interferon.”
Depression can worsen the symptoms of multiple sclerosis, increase the risk of premature death, and reduce quality of life and daily functioning.
It can also exacerbate fatigue and pain symptoms and is associated with poor medication compliance, which may increase disease severity and disability.Depressive symptoms are a warning sign of MS relapses. There may be.
Depression, and other mental health conditions such as anxiety, are underdiagnosed in multiple sclerosis patients. mental health america.
When you are first diagnosed with a chronic illness, it’s normal to feel a moment of grief. However, if these feelings persist for more than a few weeks, it could be depression.
“Depression in people with multiple sclerosis should be treated in standard ways, such as counseling, therapy, and medication as directed,” Giesser said. “In addition, other problems in people with MS that may contribute to depression, such as fatigue, pain, medication effects, and sleep disturbances, should be screened for and treated.
of
- Persistent sad, anxious, or “empty” feelings
- despair or Pessimistic
- Feeling hypersensitiveEasily irritable, restless
- Feelings of guilt, worthlessness, helplessness
- loss of interest or pleasure in hobbies or activities
- Decreased energy, fatigue, or a feeling of “slowing down”
- difficulty concentrating, remembering, or making decisions
- have trouble falling asleepwaking up early in the morning, or oversleeping
- changes in appetite or weight
- Aches and pains, headaches, cramps, or digestive problems with no definite physical cause that are not relieved by treatment
- Attempted suicide or thoughts of death or suicide
According to experts, having a chronic illness or depression can lower your motivation.
“People with depression tend to stay home.” Jamie GoldCKD, CAPS, MCCWC, Wellness Design Consultant told Healthline. “Making your home environment one that supports depression and multiple sclerosis can be empowering.
Some examples are:
- creation of self care A corner where you can collect and enjoy what you already have, such as music speakers, a cozy throw, and your favorite rocking chair, so you can focus on your well-being.
- Tidy up space in your home.This can be a preparation for creating a self-care corner, or it can be a table top or cabinet shelf.
- If you’re experiencing mobility problems because of multiple sclerosis, think about things you used to enjoy at home that you can’t do now. You may find it difficult right now because of the inaccessibility of .work with occupational therapist Figure out how to change the environment to make it more accessible
- If you don’t feel comfortable going in and out of your home for an appointment, make sure there is an unobstructed path between your front door and where you spend most of your time. Knowing that you can get in and out of your home quickly can give you peace of mind.
- If you have trouble sleeping, look at your bedroom. Does it help sleep? Think about what you need to relax and what helps you sleep the most. If changes are difficult, ask a friend, relative, or occupational therapist to help you turn your bedroom into a sleep oasis.
“Making your home a more accessible and relaxing place can help improve your depressed mood,” Gold said.
|
