Relationship between depression and multiple sclerosis lesions

Share on Pinterest Experts say home decor can help ease symptoms of depression.Mascot/Getty Images Researchers say brain damage from multiple sclerosis (MS) may be one factor in developing depression.

Experts say at least 50% of people with multiple sclerosis will experience symptoms of depression at some point in their lives.

They add that depression can also affect multiple sclerosis symptoms. There are physical connections between pathways in the brain that depression For people with multiple sclerosis (MS). according to, new research It was published in the magazine natural mental health. Researchers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston have identified and studied areas of the brain responsible for depression in relation to brain lesions from multiple sclerosis. They said they had found a new relationship between MS-related depression and brain lesions, and damage to brain tissue from MS.

Researchers examined the medical data of 281 MS patients. Using a virtual laboratory, researchers collected and analyzed MRI Data from study participant records. they especially connectome database We show the connection between the location of MS lesions and brain circuitry in depression. A connectome database is like a large-scale wiring diagram of the human brain. Researchers say they have found important functional connectivity between lesion sites in multiple sclerosis and depression circuits, which they hope will enable more targeted treatments. . This finding helps identify MS-related depression in the brain. MS lesions It can appear throughout the brain. Prior to the study, scientists assumed that lesions were a factor in multiple sclerosis and were independent of depression. It states that it can check if both are using the same brain circuits. In 2021, the same researcher Identified Common brain circuits between stroke or head trauma-induced brain lesions and depression.

Multiple sclerosis is a neurodegenerative disease that affects the central nervous system, which consists of the brain, spinal cord, and optic nerve. National Multiple Sclerosis Society. In MS, the immune system attacks the central nervous system, but what triggers this response is still not fully understood. Damage disrupts communication with the brain. S.Symptoms of MS include:

many People with MS also have depressionlowers quality of life and increases risk of suicide, one researcher said. Reports published in 2021. Depression is more common in people with multiple sclerosis than in the general population. “at least 50 percent “About half of people with multiple sclerosis will experience depression or a depressive episode in their lifetime.” Dr. Barbara GieserHe is a neurologist and multiple sclerosis specialist at the Pacific Neuroscience Institute in Providence St. John’s Health Center, CA. “Depression in MS patients is most likely a combination of contextual factors such as structural lesions, genetic predisposition, and response to illness,” Giesser told Healthline. Some medications used for treatment have also been observed to cause depression, especially beta-interferon.” Depression can worsen the symptoms of multiple sclerosis, increase the risk of premature death, and reduce quality of life and daily functioning. It can also exacerbate fatigue and pain symptoms and is associated with poor medication compliance, which may increase disease severity and disability.Depressive symptoms are a warning sign of MS relapses. There may be. Depression, and other mental health conditions such as anxiety, are underdiagnosed in multiple sclerosis patients. mental health america.