Why is it difficult to develop an HIV vaccine?

The Phase 3 Mosaico clinical trial found that Janssen’s investigational HIV vaccine was ineffective at protecting against HIV-1 infection, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The findings and he said the rapid development of a COVID-19 vaccine again raises the question of why developing an HIV vaccine is so difficult.

To better understand this challenge, we spoke with Dr. Stephaun Elite Wallace, PhD, MS, director of external relations for the HIV Vaccine Trials Network (HVTN) and co-investigator of the Mosaico trial.

Stephaun Elite Wallace, PhD, M.S.

“Multiple factors make the development of an HIV vaccine difficult. There is no model for recovery because humans do not spontaneously recover from HIV. HIV has demonstrated the ability to attack, hijack and evade the human immune system, including humoral and cell-mediated immune responses, in ways that are more diverse and effective than other viruses. show very diverse strains and gene sequences,” said Dr. Wallace.

According to Dr. Wallace, the disappointing results of the Mosaico trial are not setbacks. Rather, the findings “will help us better understand how to combat this very formidable virus. Through innovative research methods, we can develop new and better treatments, and work towards creating an effective vaccine.” We are making great progress.”

About the Mosaico HIV Vaccine Trial

Mosaico trial (HVTN706/HPX3002) was launched in 2019 and involved 3,900 men (MSM) and transgender people who have sex with men aged 18-60 in Europe, North America and South America. All participants were vaccinated by October 2022. The study was conducted by his HVTN funded by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). All participants were provided comprehensive HIV prevention tools including pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) during the clinical trial.

Key Results of the Mosaico HIV Vaccine Trial

The number of HIV infections was similar between vaccinated and placebo participants. Dr. Wallace said efficacy data from the trial cannot be shared with the media yet.No safety issues have been reported with the HIV vaccine. Further analysis of the study data is planned, according to the NIH. The study will be stopped early as recommended by the Data and Safety Monitoring Board.

“Further analysis of the Mosaico study results is ongoing,” Dr. Wallace explained. “Once this analysis is complete, the collaborative research team will work to ensure that key learnings from his Mosaico are shared.”

The vaccine is designed to elicit an immune response against a wide variety of HIV strains worldwide and is based on mosaic immunogens (vaccine components featuring elements of multiple HIV-1 subtypes). Vaccine therapy consisted of four injections of Ad26.Mos4.HIV, delivered over a year, using adenovirus serotype 26 of the common cold virus, or Ad26, as the viral vector. The last two vaccinations were accompanied by a bivalent (binary component) HIV envelope protein formulation combining clade C gp140 and mosaic gp140 envelope proteins and an adjuvant aluminum phosphate to enhance the immune response. .

Similar results were reported in the Phase 2b Imbokodo (HPX2008/HVTN 705) trial, which tested a similar mosaic immunogen-based HIV vaccine regimen in 2637 young women in sub-Saharan Africa. Although the vaccine regimen was safe, trials did not provide adequate protection against HIV infection with an efficacy rate of 25.2%. DSMB.

Other HIV vaccines in development

“There are several different HIV vaccine approaches being tested in early-stage research, which may unlock the key to understanding how to create effective HIV vaccines, including mRNA HIV vaccine candidates,” Wallace said. “These studies are in their early stages and are primarily focused on safety, but we are reviewing the data and evaluating the results to see if we can and will move forward,” said Dr. must be judged.”

HVTN recently started a Phase 1 clinical trial. trial Evaluation of three mRNA-based HIV vaccines: 1) BG505 MD39.3 mRNA, 2) BG505 MD39.3 gp151 mRNA, and 3) BG505 MD39.3 gp151 CD4KO mRNA.

Dr. Wallace also pointed out PrEPVacc. study as something to see. PrEPVacc is an HIV infection led by Africa and supported by Europe. prevention A study of the use of PrEP and two candidate HIV vaccines. The trial will enroll men and women between the ages of 18 and 40 from the general and at-risk populations and is expected to conclude in December 2024.

“Finding an HIV vaccine is proving to be a difficult scientific challenge,” said former NIAID Director Anthony S. Fauci, M.D., Ph.D. “The success of his COVID-19 vaccine, which is safe and highly effective, provides an excellent opportunity to see if mRNA technology can achieve similar results against HIV infection.”

The Mosaico study was sponsored by Janssen Vaccines & Prevention BV with funding from NIAID.

