



The Tennessee Department of Health has suddenly refused to use available federal funds for HIV prevention services. This decision is short-sighted and undermines the state’s public health and HIV response while limiting community access to essential services. Programs affected by the Tennessee Department of Health’s refusal of funding from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) include HIV prevention and surveillance efforts and the federal government’s Ending the HIV/AIDS Epidemic (EHE) Initiative. I have. EHE is a program launched by President Donald Trump to direct funds to designated HIV/AIDS “hotspots” in the United States with the goal of ending the HIV epidemic by 2030. reduction. This decision should be reversed in view of the following: Shelby County, which includes Memphis, is one of the 50 counties with the highest HIV rates in the nation, and EHE’s efforts could make a difference.

Denial of funding could dismantle the state’s HIV surveillance infrastructure, eliminate critical public health tools, and increase the risk of future outbreaks.

Restricting access to HIV prevention and testing can lead to higher HIV prevalence, higher health care costs, and worsening ill health in communities. The Tennessee Department of Health provides communities with the hard-earned expertise in identifying people at risk, getting diagnoses, resuming care, and navigating a complex health care system. We still need to support the underlying organization. In addition to HIV, these organizations are at the forefront of her COVID-19, opioid and flu crises. Undermining or losing this irreplaceable community resource will impact an already overloaded workforce and undermine the state’s ability to fight and prepare for future pandemics. Local organizations affected by the Tennessee Department of Health decision include Planned Parenthood in Tennessee and North Mississippi, Memphis, and Knoxville. Known for providing family planning services, Planned Parenthood is also an important and trusted provider of HIV testing, counseling and prevention services, especially to populations at high risk of contracting HIV. amfAR asks the Tennessee Department of Health to carefully assess the public health impact of denying federal funding available for HIV services and to continue to accept critical funding that benefits communities across the state strongly recommended. We have gone too far in addressing HIV as a nation and have undermined our progress for short-term political gain. Anyone interested in this decision to deny available federal funding should contact Robertson Nash, Deputy Director of the Tennessee Department of Health. Robertson.Nash@tn.gov And please express your disappointment with this decision. About amfAR

amfAR (Foundation for AIDS Research) is one of the world’s leading non-profit organizations dedicated to supporting AIDS research, HIV prevention, treatment education and advocacy. Since 1985, amfAR has invested approximately $617 million in its programs, and he has awarded over 3,500 grants to research teams around the world.

