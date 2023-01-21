Study shows breast milk from people vaccinated against COVID-19 protects babies





Breast milk from vaccinated individuals COVID-19 (new coronavirus infectious disease) Provides protection to infants too young to be vaccinated, according to the results of a study published in . Journal of Perinatology. A 2021 study from the University of Florida showed that the breast milk of vaccinated individuals contained antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, and in a new study, researchers found that breast milk-consuming infants stool was analyzed. They found that infants also have SARS-CoV-2 antibodies. “Our initial study showed the presence of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in breast milk, but it is possible that these antibodies may pass through the baby’s gastrointestinal tract where they may offer protection. “We didn’t know if there was,” said the Department of Microbiology and Cell Sciences at the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) in a statement. Researchers have used neuronalization assays to show that antibodies found in infant stool offer protection against COVID-19. This assay isolated antibodies from stool and added them to a special cell line that has receptors similar to those used by the SARS-CoV-2 virus to enter cells. Researchers have introduced a fluorescent pseudovirus of SARS-CoV-2. This is safer for laboratory use and illuminates the cells when it binds to them. “We found fewer fluorescent cells in the presence of antibody compared to the control without antibody,” said Lauren Stafford, a PhD student at the UF/IFAS College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, in a statement. Additionally, although COVID-19 is thought to primarily affect the lungs, it can also enter the intestines, so finding antibodies there is very important, the researchers note. . The researchers also measured and evaluated antibodies in maternal plasma and breast milk immediately and six months after vaccination. They found that antibodies in milk and plasma are highly capable of neutralizing viruses. However, researchers also found that antibody levels dropped at six months. We found this to be consistent with other vaccine studies. The results of the first and second studies give a more complete picture of how vaccination against COVID-19 during pregnancy and breastfeeding can protect both children and parents, they said. said. “Our study traces the process by which antibodies are produced in the mother’s body after vaccination and now pass through the digestive system of babies. Whether it’s unlikely or not,” said Joseph Noy, M.D., Ph.D., professor of pediatrics and neonatology at UF School of Medicine, in a statement. The researchers called for a larger study to determine whether infants were less likely to contract COVID-19.The study included 25 infants and 37 mothers. This was a relatively small number. Since children under 6 months of age cannot be vaccinated, this may be a way of providing immunity. reference Scientists have found more evidence that breast milk from people vaccinated against COVID-19 may protect babies. EurekAlert. News Release. January 12, 2023. Accessed January 17, 2023. https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/976087

