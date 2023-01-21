Tennessee says it’s cutting federal HIV funding. Will other states follow?

Tennessee health officials say they will refuse federal funding to groups that serve residents living with HIV.

Earlier this week, the Tennessee Department of Health announced it would no longer accept grants from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention assigned to testing, prevention and treatment. HIV treatment.

In an email seen by NBC News, the Department of Health told certain nonprofits that provide these services that the state had turned down federal funding as of June and would only have state funding thereafter. “It is in the best interest of Tennesseans for the state to take direct financial and administrative responsiveness to these services,” the email read.

When asked for comment by NBC News, a Department of Health spokeswoman said, “The letter speaks for itself.”

An estimated 20,000 people in Tennessee living with HIV, but not all are affected by cuts. There was no further guidance on how states could fund such programs on their own.

the move is stunned HIV expert.

Diane Duke, president and CEO of Friends for Life, a Memphis-based group that serves people living with HIV, said: Friends for Life is one of her groups notified by the state. “No way,” she said.

Shelby County, where Memphis is located, has one of the highest rates of HIV and AIDS. In 2020, 819 out of every 100,000 residents in Shelby County were living with HIV. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

And those were only those who received an official diagnosis.

“Many people walk around with HIV and they don’t realize it,” Duke said. Providing virus tests is a major part of what Friends for Life does. “If someone tests positive, they can get treatment right away,” she said.

Greg Millett, director of public policy for advocacy group amfAR, an AIDS research foundation, called the decision “devastating.” He worries that Tennessee health officials are setting a dangerous precedent.

“If other states follow suit, we will be in trouble,” Millett said.

Millet said the CDC is giving Tennessee as much as $10 million in HIV funding. It remains unclear how much of that money will be returned.

He said he fears the state mandate will lead to discrimination against marginalized groups most at risk of HIV.

“The overwhelming majority of new HIV infections are gay and bisexual men, transgender people, heterosexual women and injecting drug users,” he said.

“From a prevention and care standpoint, we have the tools we need to end the HIV/AIDS epidemic,” Millett said. If we don’t use the funds and focus on the groups most at risk of HIV, we may have an outbreak.”

The CDC gives states millions of dollars each year to buy HIV test kits, condoms, preventative medicine An infection called PrEP.

In a statement provided to NBC News on Friday, the CDC said it was unaware that Tennessee (or any other state) planned to stop accepting subsidies.

“We have not received formal notice from the Tennessee Department of Health regarding the withdrawal from CDC’s HIV Prevention Fund,” the CDC said. Absent such notice, CDC will automatically continue to make payments to the state.

The agency also said, “It is certainly a concern if services needed to keep Tennesseans healthy are disrupted, or if public health’s ability to respond to the HIV outbreak and end the epidemic is hampered. I am doing,” he said.

