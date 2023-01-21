Tennessee Cuts Federal HIV Funding





The Tennessee Department of Health told program administrators, “This administration is looking at areas where we can reduce our reliance on federal funding.”

NASHVILLE, Tennessee — On January 17, the Tennessee Department of Health sent a letter to programs and organizations that receive state grants, telling them that the state is withdrawing federal funding. Help pay for HIV surveillancetesting and prevention. The letter said the state would stop receiving subsidies through the federally funded Centers for Disease Control and Prevention so that organizations across Tennessee could provide HIV-related services. . “These arrangements were made under the previous administration, and this administration is looking at areas where it could be less dependent on federal funding and more independent.” We have determined that it is in the best interests of Tennesseans to take direct financial and administrative responsibility for these services.” They said the federal grant agreements that funded these will end on May 31, 2023. Other state-funded initiatives to support HIV prevention and surveillance will begin on June 6, 2023. It said it would be funded through the state’s Metro Health Department beginning March 1.

Nurse Alec Lambert Cunningham said it was “a slap in the face for all the progress that has been made in the last few decades.” It’s going to affect a very marginalized community in Tennessee, and it’s very sad.” These health departments are largely inaccessible to people in rural areas of the state.they in most places Major State Cities—Knoxville, Chattanooga, Nashville, Memphis, Jackson. Information about how much funding these health departments could receive was not immediately available. “We also ask for your patience with this process and your cooperation as we seek to build on previous work using different funding models for HIV prevention programmes,” the letter said. HIV prevention usually includes taking one of the following PrEP or PEP drugsThe first is used to prevent exposure to HIV through sexual contact or injecting drug use, and the second can be used after high-risk exposure to infection. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, HIV affects some groups severely and disproportionately. Infection rates in black communities are about eight times higher than those in white communities. They also stated that “longstanding social and economic factors, including transphobia, stigma, systemic racism, and experiences of homelessness and unemployment, put transgender women at increased risk of HIV and access to services. are becoming more difficult to access. According to CDC data, Diagnosis of HIV Tennessee reported 831 cases in 2021, up from 2020 and 2019. Kentucky reported fewer than 400 cases that year, and Virginia reported 792 cases. Charles Xavius ​​Blooms, who uses HIV prophylaxis, said, “As a member of the gay community, I feel it’s very important to keep myself safe and protect myself from them.” HIV does not only affect homosexuals, nor do sexually transmitted diseases.” Central Baptist Bearden’s Samaritan Ministry said it hoped it could continue to provide HIV-related services. But large organizations that rely on these federal funds may not be able to continue to provide normal services, they said. “Normally, the Tennessee Department of Health takes federal funding and hands it over to agencies like the Department of Samaria to do what’s called ‘HIV prevention’ in the community,” said Wayne Smith, who works with the department. “We have received free HIV test kits and free hepatitis test kits, but these are not cheap. I think we are exposed to On Friday, Sen. Jeff Yarbo (D-Nashville) introduced a bill that he and Rep. John Clemons (D-Nashville) would continue to fund for HIV prevention, testing and treatment options. announced. Without its treatment, HIV usually turns into AIDS. It severely damages a person’s immune system, greatly increasing the chances of developing a fatal disease.

